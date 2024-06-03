Kylie Rogers will depart the AFL to become the CEO of the VRC

KYLIE Rogers​​​​, the AFL's Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial, will leave the organisation to become the CEO of the Victoria Racing Club.

Rogers, one of 10 Executive General Managers under CEO Andrew Dillon, has been at the AFL since 2017 and will depart at the end of August.

During her seven-year tenure, Rogers has driven revenue streams for the League including corporate partnerships, sales, licensing, memberships, hospitality, ticketing, marketing and digital media.

She was also a member of the team that secured the record $4.5 billion broadcast deal in 2022 and has overseen all events at Marvel Stadium as well as the recent expansion of the precinct.

"Kylie is a great leader, a great strategist but above all she is simply a great person that everyone wants on their team," Dillon said.

"Having her part of the AFL Executive over the past seven years has not only built stronger partnerships with our corporate and media partners, her leadership and drive has made us a better organisation.

"I know I speak for all across the AFL and wider industry in congratulating Kylie and thanking her for her care for our team and for the football fans who she has consistently put first.

"Whether securing Toyota AFL Grand Final artists like Robbie Williams, to expanding the reach and impact of AFL Media, driving the marketing of AFLW or working with the clubs to better connect with fans across the country, she has done it all with passion and personality.



“She had aspirations to be a CEO and to lead an organisation again, and while I am personally sad to lose her, I am also excited that she is going to run another one of our great sporting institutions in the VRC.

"Kylie and her family will remain great friends of our game."

Rogers will have a handover period at the AFL before starting at the VRC in early September.

"Footy has this unbelievable ability to bring people together and to be able to play a role in helping keep the game affordable and accessible for all the fans is something I am really proud of," Rogers said.

"I want to thank Andrew Dillon, and our previous CEO Gillon McLachlan, for providing me and my family with an opportunity to be part of game that means so much to so many and I have made some great lifelong friendships across AFL organisation and across our commercial and media partners.

"Being part of the AFL is something I am extremely proud of, I will finish some projects and complete a short handover, before joining and leading the VRC later this year, an organisation I am extremely excited and honoured to be leading."