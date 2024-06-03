Luke Jackson says the Dockers had been slowly building towards the huge showing against Melbourne on Sunday

Luke Jackson celebrates a goal during the match between Melbourne and Fremantle at TIO Traeger Park in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE had been building steadily towards its blockbuster win over fellow finals aspirant Melbourne, according to star tall Luke Jackson.

The Dockers blew the Demons out of the water in Alice Springs, winning by 92 points and consigning Simon Goodwin's men to their biggest ever loss under their coach.

"Even 'JL' (coach Justin Longmuir) said in the rooms, this game was definitely coming for us. It was a good four-quarter effort, I reckon," Jackson told AFL.com.au.

"It was good fun, the whole day. Everyone played their role and did what they needed to do. It was a really fun game to be a part of.

"I played here a couple of years ago, and it was different, a bit hotter last time. But love the oval, it's a big ground, and great to see people who came out and watched. There was quite a few red and blue (in the crowd), but I think it was pretty even."

Learn More 19:17

In Sean Darcy's injury-induced absence, Jackson had been playing as primary ruck, but has now spent the past two weeks back in the forward line after the former recovered from a calf injury.

It's made for a powerhouse attack, with Jackson working alongside Josh Treacy and Jye Amiss, with Michael Walters back causing havoc at ground level after a quieter month and Michael Frederick an important link player across half-forward.

The Dockers piled on an incredible 22 goals against the Demons, their tally of 141 their highest score since round one, 2019 against North Melbourne.

Learn More 06:51

"We don't really rely on one goalkicker, we rely on a system and everyone played their role today, which was good to get on the scoreboard," Jackson said.

"I really enjoy it when Sean's in the team. We showed it today, it can really work and when it's up and going, we can be a really dangerous team.

"[Walters] is a champion of the club and of the game as well. He means so much to us, how well he plays, and he's a great player overall."