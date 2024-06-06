A third-term blitz has seen Richmond pull off an upset win over Adelaide to end an eight-game losing streak

Nathan Broad celebrates a goal during the R13 match between Richmond and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on June 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has stormed to its second win of the season, and in the process put Adelaide's campaign on life support, with an eight-point upset win at Adelaide Oval on Thursday night.

Trailing by just a point at half-time, the Tigers took control of the contest with a six-goal third term before holding on to triumph 12.7 (79) to 10.11 (71).

It was their first win since defeating Sydney in round three and came at the expense of a Crows outfit that has won just four times in 13 rounds.

Adelaide, a pre-season fancy to play finals in 2024, now sits 10 points adrift of the top eight having played an extra game.

But this match should be about the Tigers, who played with a desperation that has been building over recent weeks in meritorious performances against high-flying Essendon and Geelong.

Led by captain Toby Nankervis, Liam Baker, Noah Balta and Shai Bolton, Adem Yze's men deserved every bit of this win.

From the outset they were more desperate than the sluggish Crows, halving contests with full-length dives and outstretched fists, working hard to outnumber at contests, and ultimately doing just enough to kick a winning score when going inside 50.

Noah Cumberland kicked three goals, with Seth Campbell, Rhyan Mansell and Kamdyn McIntosh adding two apiece, but it was the veterans who led the way.

Jayden Short (31 disposals), Tim Taranto (26) and Baker (24) were relentless around the contest, while Balta and Tom Brown were difficult to pass in defence.

Richmond led by 22 points at the final change and after Darcy Fogarty and Josh Rachele kicked early goals in the last, they managed the game superbly over the remaining minutes.

Every time Adelaide surged, Richmond had an answer.

For the Crows, it's another nail in a season that hasn't got going to date.

Jordan Dawson tried hard and Luke Nankervis was terrific, but the synergy when moving the ball forward simply wasn't there.

Richmond stunned the hosts with its early pressure and workrate, kicking the first three goals of the game to lead by 18 points.

McIntosh typified the Tigers' intensity with a strong tackle on Jake Soligo winning him a free kick and resulting in a goal, while harder running from a kick-in led to a Mansell major.

The Crows started matching their opponents late in the first quarter, and it was no surprise that their two danger men inside 50, Rachele and Fogarty, kicked goals to reduce the deficit.

When Kieran Strachan brought the home crowd to its feet with his first career goal, Adelaide had hit the lead, but Richmond just would not go away and deserved to be right in the contest at half-time, trailing by just a point.

The Tigers blew the game wide open in the third term, kicking five consecutive goals, including two more to Cumberland.

Is that it for Adelaide in 2024?

So highly fancied before the start of the season to break through and play finals, this loss could be a hammer blow for the Crows. They've won just four times, drawn once and now lost eight from 13 matches to sit 10 points adrift of eighth place. And they've played an extra match than teams above them. Matthew Nicks' men would have to win at least eight of their final 10 matches, starting with Sydney next week, to have a sniff of playing in September, and on current form, that looks a mile off.

Koschitzke fells Keane

Just as Richmond took control during the third quarter there was an incident that is sure to get looked at by the Match Review Officer. Being attended by Adelaide defender Mark Keane at a break in play, Jacob Koschitzke appeared to throw his arm back and whack the Irishman in the stomach. Keane crumpled to the turf and was attended to by trainers before rising to his feet and playing the game out.

A night of firsts for the Crows

On a grim night for Adelaide, it had not one, not two, but three players kick their first goals in the AFL. First came ruckman Kieran Strachan in the second quarter, then it was regular defender James Borlase in the third and finally debutant Billy Dowling in the fourth. Strachan's was a calm set shot, as was that of Borlase after he'd missed an easier one earlier in the evening, while Dowling breathed life into the match with his classy finish on the run from 40m.

ADELAIDE 2.4 5.6 7.8 10.11 (71)

RICHMOND 3.4 5.5 11.6 12.7 (79)

GOALS

Adelaide: Fogarty 3, Rachele 2, Strachan, Schoenberg, Murphy, Dowling, Borlase

Richmond: Cumberland 3, McIntosh 2, Mansell 2, Campbell 2, Baker, Broad, Koschitzke

BEST

Adelaide: Nankervis, Dawson, Hinge, Larid, Keane, Fogarty

Richmond: Baker, Short, Nankervis, Brown, Balta, Bolton

INJURIES

Adelaide: Strachan (groin)

Richmond: Prestia (tight calf)

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Ned McHenry (replaced Kieran Strachan at three-quarter time)

Richmond: Kane McAuliffe (replaced Tyler Sonsie during the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 37,342 at Adelaide Oval