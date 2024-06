The Match Review findings from Saturday's round 13 games are in

Jai Newcombe is tackled during Hawthorn's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN pair Jai Newcombe and Jack Ginnivan are a little lighter in the pocket after their club's win over Greater Western Sydney, while West Coast's Elliot Yeo has also been fined for striking.

Newcombe has been fined $10,000, which can be reduced to $6250 with an early guilty plea, for a third rough conduct offence on GWS's Jesse Hogan on Saturday.

Ginnivan has been fined $3750 for striking Connor Idun, while Yeo has been cited for striking North Melbourne's Jackson Archer.