Join Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook for AFL Daily

Melbourne players look dejected after their loss to Collingwood in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Makeshift Magpies forward line mauls the Demons on King's Birthday

- Real concerns about Melbourne's finals chances

- Greater Western Sydney's second halves are an issue

- Could Sunday night footy be the next marquee window?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.