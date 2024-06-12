Scott Lucas joins Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey on Gettable.

LEADING player agent Scott Lucas is on Gettable this week.

Lucas, from Phoenix Management Group, provides Gettable with updates on a couple of important free agents in Hawthorn's versatile star Blake Hardwick and Greater Western Sydney defender Harry Perryman.



He also talks about Phoenix's recent success at the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, where clients like Jack Hutchinson earned his opportunity at West Coast and Saad El-Hawli at Essendon among others.

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also provide some big trade and contract news, including the latest on a gun West Coast defender and a Carlton lockdown star.

