LEADING player agent Scott Lucas is on Gettable this week.
Lucas, from Phoenix Management Group, provides Gettable with updates on a couple of important free agents in Hawthorn's versatile star Blake Hardwick and Greater Western Sydney defender Harry Perryman.
He also talks about Phoenix's recent success at the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, where clients like Jack Hutchinson earned his opportunity at West Coast and Saad El-Hawli at Essendon among others.
Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also provide some big trade and contract news, including the latest on a gun West Coast defender and a Carlton lockdown star.
