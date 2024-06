Craig McRae applauds Collingwood fans after his side's one-point win over North Melbourne in round 14, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Damo and Josh unpack the Magpies' stunning win over the Kangaroos

- Did Bobby Hill steal Mark of the Year from teammate Jamie Elliott?

- Why Josh Kelly is so important to a revived GWS

- Will there be a game 301 for Dustin Martin in yellow and black?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.