Tasmania celebrates its win in the Toyota AFL Open - Inclusion event in 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

On the final day of the Toyota AFL Open, Tasmania and VIC Metro have been crowned the 2024 national champions across the inclusion and wheelchair divisions.



It was a frenetic and spirited day at South Pine Sports Complex in Queensland on Tuesday as Tasmania won the Toyota AFL Open – Inclusion title and VIC Metro claimed the silverware for the Toyota AFL Open – Wheelchair.

While national championships have been running for elite AFL inclusion and wheelchair players for a decade, this is the first year both events have come together under the new Toyota AFL Open format.

In a dominant display in humid conditions and searing sun, Tasmania successfully defended its 2023 inclusion title to go back to back, defeating South Australia by 50 points 8.8.56 to 1.0.6.



After beating SA earlier in the week by only 23 points in a low scoring affair, Tassie took their game to a new level to hold SA goalless all the way to the last quarter until – courtesy of Zac Georg-Dent – the South Aussies scored their maiden goal of the match.



Tasmania had three multiple goal scorers with Kobe Arrowsmith, Craig Blaschke and Blake Bonnitcha all slotting two majors each. Joel Corbett, who hails from the South of Tasmania, was named best on ground in the grand final victory.



Speaking after the game, Corbett said the boys had been putting in the hard work all year.



"To be completely honest I'm cooked, I'm really proud of the boys for getting the job done, and I'm losing my voice," he said.



"To go back to back, we've put in the work all year so it is just unreal. We treat everyone the same, no one is better than anyone else and we just go out there and play football - we play to our values and respect everyone on the field."

Earlier in the day Western Australia toppled Northern Territory by 56 points to claim third spot overall among the inclusion teams, downing NT 10.10.70 to 2.2.14.



While all sides strive to take home medals and the flag, the camaraderie and sportsmanship among all players was on display, celebrating every goal and moment on the field to inspire the next generation.

While Tasmania took the spoils in the inclusion division, it wasn’t meant to be for their wheelchair team, going down to VIC Metro in the Toyota AFL Open – Wheelchair grand final by 82 points. VIC Metro’s win marks their third consecutive national crown after beating Western Australia in 2023 and South Australia in 2022.



In what started as a close contest between the two sides, the score slowly started to drift in the second quarter as VIC Metro – who topped the table after the divisional matches – rolled to a handy lead of 34 points at half time.



Their lead continued to grow in the third and fourth quarter as VIC Metro’s Sebastian Welsh didn’t miss the big sticks, scoring an incredible 10 goals while his teammate Ryan Smith put away a bag of seven to ultimately defeat Tassie – 18.8.116 to 5.4.34.



Speaking after the game, elated VIC Metro Captain Teisha Shadwell said she was delighted to take the premiership cup back to Victoria and praised her teammates.



“I think with a team like Metro we play as one, we’re connected, we work together and play for each other – it’s really great to get a win like that,” Shadwell said.



“I think honestly, I have to thank the team, this isn’t a game of individuals, it’s a team game and I need to thank everyone who made this victory possible."



With VIC Metro now on a three-peat, Shadwell has South Australia’s record of four national championship titles in a row in sight.



“Definitely, we can aim for that and beat that – let’s go for five!” she exclaimed.



In his first national championship appearance Hayden Auber from VIC Metro won the Kevin Faulkner Medal for best on ground in the grand final while Sebastian Welsh was the leading goal scorer across the Wheelchair Open for Division 1.



It was a tight tussle in the play off for third in the wheelchair competition between VIC Country and hometown heroes Queensland as they battled it out on the indoor show court earlier in the day. After a strong start by the local team, VIC Country fought back to even the scores in the second quarter however Queensland's Dan Van Den Hoek and Josh Boyle combined for four goals in the last to take the points and claim third spot – 13.5.83 to 9.4.58.

Vic Metro celebrate their 2024 Toyota AFL Open - Wheelchair premiership. Picture: AFL Photos

Toyota AFL Open – Division 2 Results

In the Division 2 Grand Finals which also took place on Tuesday, VIC Country’s inclusion team beat Queensland to take home the premiership flag, and RSL Active defeated New South Wales/ACT Rolling Rams in the wheelchair competition to claim the top prize.



Starring for RSL Active's wheelchair team, captain Sam Maraldo scored a whopping 13 goals and was named Division 2’s leading goal scorer, while his teammate Tim O’Connor was named best on ground.



Sam Hudson for VIC Country was named best on ground in their win over Queensland.



Inclusion Grand Final:

VIC Country def. Queensland – 9.8.62 to 2.1.13

Wheelchair Grand Final:

RSL Active def. New South Wales/ACT – 19.7.121 to 8.5.53

Vic Country celebrate the Division 2 Toyota AFL Open - Inclusion flag in 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ahead of the 2024 AFL Open – Wheelchair Grand Final, a host of familiar faces took to the show court in an ‘All Stars’ Wheelchair AFL Match. ‘Team Greene’ and ‘Team Hodge’ – captained by GIANTS skipper Toby Greene and Hawthorn legend and Channel Seven AFL Commentator, Luke Hodge – provided plenty of entertainment for the crowd while they put their skills to the test.



A women's inclusion exhibition match before the Toyota AFL Open – Inclusion grand final kicked off provided an opportunity to showcase the game and pathways for women and girls to be involved and connect with footy.

Brisbane stars Harris Andrews, Hugh McCluggage and Will Ashcroft at the Toyota AFL Open in 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

All the participants in the women's inclusion exhibition match at the 2024 Toyota AFL Open. Picture: AFL Photos

Following the grand finals, an awards ceremony took place at South Pine Sports Complex where the All Australian teams were announced along with every team's Most Valuable Player. Receiving an All Australian guernsey is the highest honour available in the AFL Disability Inclusion pathways.



See below for full list of award winners.

2024 Toyota AFL Open Award Winners

ADF Spirit of the Open

Mellissa Dunn (NT – Wheelchair)



Spirit of the Open

Bailey Menzies (TAS – Inclusion)

State and territory best and fairest winners for Toyota AFL Open – Wheelchair

Bradley Burns (NSW/ACT)

James Chapman (NT)

Michael Dobbie-Bridges (QLD)

Tim O’Connor (RSL Active)

Trevor Jarrett (SA)

Josh Christian (TAS)

Ben Noble (VIC Country)

Sebastian Welsh (VIC Metro)

Robert Peterson (WA)



State and territory best and fairest winners for Toyota AFL Open – Inclusion

Jackson Loy (NSW/ACT)

Hayden Hill (TAS)

Grayden Poulsen (QLD)

Aaron Nielson (NT)

Anthony Kalimeris (WA)

Harry Philp (SA)

Jarrod Redcliffe (VIC Country)

Kaleb Watson (VIC Metro)



Toyota AFL Open – Wheelchair All Australian Team

Bradley Burns (NSW/ACT)

Ben Green (WA)

Michael Dobbie-Bridges (QLD)

Mellissa Dunn (NT)

Ben Noble (VIC Country)

Martyn Ford (TAS)

Sam Maraldo (RSL Active)

James Weinert (VIC Metro)

Jess Cronje (NSW/ACT)

Trevor Jarrett (SA)

Josh Christian – Coach (TAS)



Toyota AFL Open – Inclusion All Australian Team

Lyndsy Ashworth (WA)

Kaleb Watson (VIC Metro)

Jarrod Redcliffe (VIC Country)

Craig Blaschke (TAS)

Harry Philp (SA)

Brad Lawrence (QLD)

Jackson Loy (NSW/ACT)

Brandon Redpath (NT)

Troy Gibbs (VIC Metro)

Jesse Goodman (SA)

George Maillis (NT)

Alex Moshovis (WA)

Mitchell Hardman (VIC Country)

Brayden Cowell (TAS)

John Lawrence (QLD)

Damon Rowett (NSW/ACT)

Tom Medhat – Coach (WA)

For all the results from across the five day of the inaugural Toyota AFL Open or to find out how you can get involved head to play.afl.