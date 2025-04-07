Calvin brings you everything you need to get Fantasy ready for round five

Nic Martin during the round 13 match between Essendon and Carlton at the MCG, June 9, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

KNOCK, knock … Gather Round is here!

It's a round that bring so much excitement but this week it has already been filled with news of injuries and the new dual position players that will be named at the conclusion of this round.

There is plenty to talk about, so let's get Fantasy ready for one of the greatest rounds on the AFL calendar!

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

New forwards?

At the completion of round five, the new dual position players (DPP) are updated. This means, for the players who have been spending more time in a different position, they might be added a new position next to their name. Let's have a look at who is in the mix, thanks to FantasyFreako.

Nic Martin (DEF, $1,002,000) – Add FWD?

A shiny new forward awaits. Martin has played as a forward for 55 per cent of the time so far this year. He has a breakeven of 146 and will be worth under a million dollars next week.

Chad Warner (MID, $901,000) – Add FWD?

Even though Warner has been a little up and down, he is about to become hot property. According to Fantasy Freako, if Warner is forward for 28 per cent of the game on Friday, he'll be a MID/FWD next week.

Christian Petracca (MID, $882,000) – Add FWD?

This is one we can lock in right now. Five per cent is the magic number for Petracca to spend forward for him to become a new DPP. His form has been down and he's been averaging 85 ... he'll only improve on that.

Will Ashcroft (MID, $870,000) – Add FWD?

It's unlikely, but if Ashcroft does spend 54 per cent of the time up forward this week, then he can be placed into your forward line. He has played 30 per cent of his time as a forward, so let's wait and see.

James Peatling (MID, $666,000) – Add FWD?

Peatling has played as a forward for 55 per cent of the season so far. If this number remains at 35 per cent or higher after his game tonight, then we'll have a new forward worth considering.

As for the rookies, there will be plenty of changes for them with some popular players set to gain an extra position. Expect Levi Ashcroft (add FWD), Murphy Reid (add FWD) and Finn O'Sullivan (add DEF) to be on the list of many at the conclusion of the round ahead.

Chad Warner poses for a photo during Sydney's team photo day on January 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Most traded in

Riley Bice (DEF, $387,000)



Tom Gross (MID, $261,000)



Ryan Maric (MID/FWD, $550,000)



Will Ashcroft (MID, $870,000)



Caiden Cleary (FWD, $279,000)

The term 'must-have' gets thrown around a lot in the Fantasy community, but this time they have got it right. With a breakeven of -41 and coming off a score of 125, Riley Bice (DEF, $387,000) is a must-have and from your two trades this week, he needs to be your priority.

Reliable, running hot and hungry for points, Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $1,136,000) is one of the best Fantasy players in the game coming off scores of 139 and 120. He sits just outside the top-five most traded in, but is the premium defender coaches are targeting. After Dayne Zorko failed last week with a score of 79, Fantasy coaches are steering clear and paying up for the GWS ball-magnet.

Riley Bice in action during Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Most traded out

Nathan O'Driscoll (MID, $642,000)

Joel Freijah (DEF, $686,000)

Will Day (MID, $844,000)

Sam De Koning (DEF, $722,000)

Finn O’Sullivan (MID, $376,000)

Injuries and more injuries have once again dictated our trades this week and it's unfortunate for Nathan O'Driscoll (MID, $642,000) and his Fantasy coaches. Not only was he averaging 80-plus and dominating his role on the wing, he'll now miss the next 4-6 weeks and the juicy Richmond match-up this Sunday.

The terrible luck for Will Day (MID, $844,000) has unfortunately continued, with the Hawks' star set to miss several months of football. After opening his Fantasy account with 129, Day has been the topic of conversation for the past four weeks.

Fantasy coaches wish both NOD and Day a speedy recovery.

Nathan O'Driscoll celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against West Coast in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in Draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means, finding a player who has low ownership (most likely on the wavier wire) and an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Zach Reid (DEF) v Melbourne – Against Melbourne last week, Geelong defenders Guthrie, Humphries, Stewart and O'Sullivan combined for 54 marks. Expect Reid to collect plenty!

Cam Mackenzie (MID) v Port Adelaide – Mackenzie has been the No.4 midfielder at the Hawks but with Day on the sidelines, that's about to change. He scored 95 last week and is in only a quarter of draft leagues.

Michael Fredrick (FWD) v Richmond – Found in just eight per cent of leagues, Fredrick is coming off a nice 80 and has the Richmond match-up this week. Worth a punt if you have a FWD spot to fill.

Ivan Soldo and Zach Reid compete for the ball during the R3 match between Port Adelaide and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on March 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft: Captain Smokies

In Draft, every player is unique so it's important to think outside the box when it comes to finding a captain. Here are some smokies to consider if you're a lucky owner.

Daniel Rioli v Kangaroos @ Barossa Park, SAT 12:35pm AEST

Last week against the Kangaroos we saw Bice (125) and Lloyd (114) combine for 27 marks. Rioli meets them in some good form after scoring 113 last week. Ticks plenty of the boxes here.

Sam Walsh v West Coast @ Adelaide Oval, SAT 1:20pm AEST

Walsh scored his first ton last week with a massive 137 and now walks into one of the easiest match-ups for midfielders after the Giants had seven 100-plus scores against the Eagles last week.

Nic Martin v Melbourne @ Adelaide Oval, SAT 7:35pm AEST

Melbourne is giving up plenty of points and Martin demolishes teams like this on his day. Even though he is only averaging 84 for the year, things are about to turn around quickly.

Live Teams Show

The Traders will be live tonight to cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and as always, we need all the points we can get. Make sure you tune in tonight when the Traders go live at 6:15pm on afl.com.au or via the AFL Live Official App to see who Calvin has in his top-5 and who the Traders are locking in as their captain options for the round ahead.

