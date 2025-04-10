Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for AFL Daily

Patrick Dangerfield and teammates celebrate a goal during Geelong's win over Adelaide in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

- 'Complete' Bailey Smith, 'explosive' Dangerfield lead Cats to comeback win

- What role did last week's game play in Crows' fadeout?

- Nick Daicos v James Jordon on Friday night - bring your runners, boys

- Andrew McQualter's huge statement at Eagles' selection table

- Damo and Nat look at Richmond's handling of Noah Balta's court case

