Join Josh Gabelich and Damian Barrett on Monday morning when AFL Daily returns for 2025

Luke Beveridge, Marcus Bontempelli and the Western Bulldogs ahead of their 2024 elimination final against Hawthorn. Picture: AFL Photos

SET YOUR alarms – AFL Daily is coming back for 2025!

Join co-hosts Josh Gabelich and Damian Barrett early on Monday morning as they dive headfirst into footy's hottest topics, beginning with the state of play at the Western Bulldogs in a huge year for the club.

Fresh from spending time with the Dogs on their pre-season training camp at Noosa, Josh will bring you the latest insights into the challenges facing one of the competition's most intriguing teams and their coach, Luke Beveridge.

They'll also look at the mature-age Bulldogs recruit who's shaping as a round-one bolter, and analyse the impact of St Kilda's Friday match-sim from hell that sent a huge injury scare through the group.

Max King after St Kilda's clash with Brisbane in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Get the latest AFL news and views every weekday morning as Damian Barrett and AFL.com.au's team of journalists cover the biggest issues, on and off the field. Damo will be joined by Nat Edwards, Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich, Nathan Schmook and Michael Whiting throughout the year.

The weekly Round Table episode also returns on Wednesday mornings in 2025, when the team comes together to delve a little deeper – sometimes into the world of footy, sometimes into something else entirely...

Make sure you don't miss a minute of footy's best news podcast in 2025! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.