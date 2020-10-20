Start watching our brilliant series 'Premiers' in AFL ON DEMAND NOW

BEFORE Richmond and Geelong write a new chapter in Grand Final history on Saturday, you can relive the flag journeys of the past eight premiers on AFL On Demand.

The Premiers is a world-class, feature-length documentary series that explores the ups and downs of the champion teams from 2012-2019, looking back at the highs and lows of their entire premiership campaigns before they ultimately saluted at the MCG on Grand Final day.

Relive all the drama from …

2012: Sydney's stunning upset of Hawthorn, when Nick Malceski's late goal denied Alastair Clarkson's Hawks yet again.

2013: Hawthorn finally breaks through for a follow-up flag to its 2008 upset, ending Fremantle's hopes of a maiden premiership and marking superstar forward Lance Franklin's final game in brown and gold.

2014: The Hawks exact a measure of revenge on the Swans after the result from two years earlier, going back-to-back in brilliant fashion.

2015: Hawthorn completes the three-peat, thrashing West Coast on the hottest Grand Final day in history and stamping Clarkson's group as one of the all-time greats.

2016: The Western Bulldogs break the longest active flag drought in amazing style, putting together a month of brilliant football and upsetting minor premier Sydney.

2017: Richmond sends the Yellow and Black Army into a frenzy with victory over Adelaide in the decider, ending the club's 37-year wait for a premiership.

2018: West Coast wins one of the best Grand Finals in history, courtesy of dead-eye Dom Sheed's late goal that shattered Collingwood's hopes of a record-equalling 16th flag.

2019: Richmond romps to a second premiership in three years, thrashing Greater Western Sydney as Dustin Martin wins a second Norm Smith Medal.