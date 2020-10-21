GENERALLY clubs do the questioning and draftees do the answering in interviews with prospective recruits.

DRAFT HUB Latest news, profiles, highlights, more

But Denver Grainger-Barras, a potential top-five pick at this year's NAB AFL Draft, turned the tables when he was interviewed by Hawthorn recently.

Denver Grainger-Barras in action for Western Australia. Picture: AFL Photos

Tune in to this week's Road to the Draft podcast as the West Australian defender explains his conversation with Hawks coach Alastair Clarkson in a recent chat.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

Join hosts Callum Twomey and Nat Edwards as they discuss with Grainger-Barras his season, the West Coast star he moulds his game on and his hopes for next year, as well as all the latest draft news and updates.

Tune in for the latest in the world of the draft, trade and player movement space as draft expert Callum Twomey and Nat Edwards are joined by prospects, club list managers and recruiters for exclusive interviews.

This week's episode guide

0:50 - The latest draft updates from around the country in last weekend's state Grand Finals.

4:15 - Who will be attending this week's Vic Country NAB AFL Draft Combine? And what will clubs be watching for?

7:20 - Highly-touted prospect Denver Grainger-Barras joins the show to discuss his 2020 campaign.

11:10 - The clubs Grainger-Barras has spoken with recently and how he copes with the pressure of being touted as a top pick.

15:25 - Why Grainger-Barras believes he will be ready to play at AFL level early next season.

21:30 - The mature-age players who will be up for grabs at this year's draft.

23:35 - Who Hawthorn should take with its prized No.4 pick.

27:05 - The clubs who will be looking to trade up the draft order in coming weeks.

29:10 - An update on the Port Adelaide father-son prospect wowing scouts for 2021.

31:45 - The key forwards Essendon should target to replace Joe Daniher.

36:00 - Why a Victorian midfielder could still push up the draft board without playing this season.