IT WAS a historic night at the Gabba for so many reasons.
As Richmond claimed a third premiership in four years in what was the first Toyota AFL Grand Final played outside of Victoria, skipper Trent Cotchin wrote his name into folklore by becoming the club's first triple premiership captain. And that's not to mention Dustin Martin's starring role in the decider - again.
UNFORGETTABLE Gabba delivers a night Grand Final to savour
Despite being unable to celebrate with fans at their traditional Punt Road home on Sunday, plenty of players took to social media to show off their 2020 medals.
Here's how they celebrated the day after the night before.
THE MOMENT With hope dangling by a thread, up stepped a superstar
HARDWICK How do you separate '17, '19 and '20?
TIGERS PLAYER RATINGS No passengers on the Tiger train
ONE TOUGH TIGER Premiership hero carried calf injury through Grand Final win