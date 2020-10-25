Richmond's Jack Riewoldt drinks from the premiership cup. Picture: Instagram/@riewoldtjack08

IT WAS a historic night at the Gabba for so many reasons.

As Richmond claimed a third premiership in four years in what was the first Toyota AFL Grand Final played outside of Victoria, skipper Trent Cotchin wrote his name into folklore by becoming the club's first triple premiership captain. And that's not to mention Dustin Martin's starring role in the decider - again.

Despite being unable to celebrate with fans at their traditional Punt Road home on Sunday, plenty of players took to social media to show off their 2020 medals.

Here's how they celebrated the day after the night before.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard GF wrap: Dusty unstoppable, Dan's Cyril chase, emotional Cats All the celebrations and fallout following a historic Richmond premiership at the Gabba with Damian Barrett and Cal Twomey

