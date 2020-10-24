Richmond coach Damien Hardwick and the Tigers walk off the Gabba. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

RICHMOND'S 2020 triumph has shot instantly above premierships in 2017 and 2019, according to coach Damien Hardwick.

The Tigers celebrated their third flag in four years on Saturday night after a 52-point swing from late in the second term to the final siren.

In the most disjointed season in AFL history, Hardwick believes the effort for his club to win while on the road only added to the importance.

Highlights: Richmond v Geelong The Tigers and Cats clash in the 2020 grand final

"They're all different, (but) this one I think this one is extra significant," Hardwick said post-game.

"What we had to go through to get here, the 100-odd days in a hub, how hard the AFL, Queensland Government, the people in Victoria did it … it's just an enormous achievement.

"I sit here and see where we were at the start of the year and where we ended up is just significant. I can't speak highly enough of (captain) Trent (Cotchin) and his playing group and how they dealt with it.

"(CEO) Brendon Gale and (head of football) Tim Livingstone, we've just got a wonderful group of people who help us get the job done."

Dimma: 'This one's extra significant after what we went through' A proud Damien Hardwick believes this premiership victory was more meaningful after enduring one of the toughest years the game has ever seen

Hardwick conceded he had a negative influence on his playing group after the season restart in June as the Tigers went winless from rounds two to four.

He was then pulled into line by Gale and Livingstone before reaching out to NFL franchises for some words of wisdom.

"I couldn't understand why we were made to separate from training, the early days of COVID (I) wasn't quite sure what was going on," Hardwick said.

"We're hearing all this, what I thought was 'propaganda' about the virus.

"And I said, 'We can't see it, I'm not seeing zombies walk down the street'.

"I was really struggling to get my head around it and if I'm struggling, (I was thinking) the players are going to feed off that energy.

"I was at my worst early days and we spoke to a number of (NFL) organisations and I thought I made a crucial mistake at the start and our form reflected it."

Sitting alongside Dustin Martin post-match, Hardwick paid tribute to his midfield superstar who claimed his third Norm Smith while pointing to the impact of his second-quarter goal that wrestled back momentum.

"We just needed a goal, we couldn't buy one," he said.

"It's what great players do, they take their opportunities and they get the job done. That's why he sits here with his third Norm Smith."