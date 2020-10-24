Dustin Martin and Trent Cotchin ready to party after the premiership win. Picture: AFL Photos

David Astbury – 4

A fairly quiet game from Astbury, who was forced into a full-time defensive post after Nick Vlastuin was knocked out in the opening minutes. Held his position well without getting too much of the footy.

Liam Baker – 8

An excellent game from the hard-nut defender, throwing everything at the Cats (including an errant arm at Joel Selwood). His pressure was immense, forcing his opponents into mistakes. Worked hard both ways to finish with 14 disposals and four inside-50s

Noah Balta – 6

Out-pointed early by Tom Hawkins, occasionally getting caught trailing behind, but played with more freedom once moved into the ruck. Took an important mark in defence with about five minutes to go when the Cats were pressing. Finishes with a flag in his maiden Grand Final.

Noah Balta hit every contest at full speed. Picture: AFL Photos

Shai Bolton – 8

Bolton's lightning feet were on show throughout the match, the soggy turf not affecting his agility. Was crucial in the opening goal of the match, leaping high to bring the ball to ground. Ended up with sixteen disposals, seven tackles and most importantly, four goal assists.

Nathan Broad – 8

Had a rough start early, hitting his head on the turf and spending some time off the ground, but returned with a bang. In the absence of Nick Vlastuin, Broad's intercept marking – including one running back with the flight in Geelong's goal-square – and intensity in defence was crucial to the win.

Nathan Broad was a rock in the Richmond defence. Picture: AFL Photos

Jason Castagna – 5

Wasn't seen much at all, as is occasionally his want, but often plays a hard-to-identify running role creating space for fellow forwards. Did banish his 2019 Grand Final goal-kicking woes with a composed set shot at the start of the third quarter.

Trent Cotchin – 7

A typically fierce game from the skipper. Didn't waste his 19 disposals, with most won in tight contests and used fairly well. Was exposed one-on-one against Patrick Dangerfield up forward, but redeemed himself with an important intercept mark in front of Gary Ablett with five minutes remaining.

Shane Edwards – 8

Seemingly brought his own dry footy while others struggled to adjust to the wet ground. As always, he played smart, often soccering the ball off the ground to gain territory. One blot was an uncharacteristic missed goal in the third term, but finished with a game-high nine clearances.

Shane Edwards was all class in the Tigers' win. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Graham – 6

Made up for lost time after missing last year's decider with a busted shoulder. Threw his body around with abandon and was strong in the contest with 17 touches. Was occasionally found in defence, perhaps filling the Nick Vlastuin role.

Dylan Grimes – 5

Didn't win nearly as much of the footy as he normally does, with just four disposals, but completely shut Gary Rohan out of the game.

Bachar Houli – 5

On the surface, Houli struggled to get his usual drive off half-back, but he revealed only after the siren he had torn his calf in the same passage of play that saw Nick Vlastuin knocked out. Class still shone through on occasion with a few deft touches.

Bachar Houli gets the ball away cleanly. Picture: AFL Photos

Kane Lambert – 4

Wasn't really spotted in the first half, but made up for it in the third term with a calm set shot as the momentum swung Richmond's way.

Tom Lynch – 4

Had a dirty night up until the last quarter, being well-held by Harry Taylor. Started to find some space after the final break and slotted his sole goal a third of the way through the fourth to take the margin to 15.

Dustin Martin – 9

What more can be said about Martin? The game is better for him playing it. He almost single-handedly dragged the Tigers out of the mire at the end of the second, booting a crucial goal just before the main break. Ended the game with a four-goal haul, a third Norm Smith medal and officially a modern-day great.

Kamdyn McIntosh – 5

An uncharacteristically quiet game from McIntosh, with the ball often being played on the opposing wing. Slotted a beautiful (or as he would say, "un-bloody-believable") goal from outside 50 in the first term.

Kamdyn McIntosh gets love from teammates after an early goal. Picture: AFL Photos

Toby Nankervis – 8

A huge game from the big Nank, who worked his way into the match beautifully. Seemed to camp himself in defence in the final term, spoiling everything that came his way.

Marlion Pickett – 7

One of Pickett's best games for the club. When the Cats were pressing hard in the first half, he worked incredibly hard on the wing, continually pushing back into defence to help his teammates. A few shaky moments and gave away an undisciplined 50, but used the footy well.

Dion Prestia – 7

Not many would have had Prestia for first goalkicker, but the hard-nosed midfielder duly saluted after nearly 10 minutes of play. Bobbed up again to kick the ever-crucial first goal of the fourth term and finished with 14 touches.

Jack Riewoldt – 4

Not often sighted in the opening half, battling against Lachie Henderson, and was even forced to the ruck as the side juggled the absence of Nick Vlastuin. Was clever with limited ball and put the icing on the cake with a stunning drop punt from the boundary with two minutes left.

Daniel Rioli – 3

Not Rioli's best performance, looking a touch off throughout. Still laid four tackles and had three score involvements.

Jayden Short – 8

Finished second in the Norm Smith voting, which would have raised eyebrows before the game began, but played all four quarters well. Was smart and creative with his ball use, with eight intercepts and six score involvements, playing from half-back.

Nick Vlastuin – 1

An absolute nightmare two days for Vlastuin, with one of his properties the subject of an arson attack, and then knocked out cold in the opening three minutes of the match. Collided with the arm of Patrick Dangerfield – who had completed a spoil milliseconds prior – and was stretchered off.