SUPERSTAR Geelong midfielder Patrick Dangerfield has avoided any penalty after his collision with Richmond's Nick Vlastuin that left the Tiger with concussion.

Match Review Officer Michael Christian reviewed the incident, in which Dangerfield punched a loose ball clear before his raised arm hit Vlastuin in the head.

The two-time premiership Tiger was taken from the field on a stretcher and was ruled out of the match at quarter-time.

Christian ruled that Dangerfield's actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances.

AFL Match Review - 2020 Toyota Grand Final

The AFL wishes to advise the Match Review of the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final has been completed. No charges were laid with one incident requiring an explanation.

Incident assessed:

The incident between Geelong Cats' Patrick Dangerfield and Richmond's Nick Vlastuin from the first quarter of Saturday's game between Richmond and the Geelong Cats was assessed. The ball is loose. Vlastuin and Dangerfield approach the ball from opposing directions. Dangerfield punches the ball and in the process makes high contact to Vlastuin. It was the view of the MRO that Dangerfield's actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.