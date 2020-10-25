ST KILDA has flagged an interest in discarded ex-Essendon forward Shaun McKernan, with the club hopeful of adding depth in attack to support Max King throughout the upcoming Trade Period.

The Saints have ruled out spending big on another key forward target as it prepares for a significant exchange window headlined by a move for star Crows free agent Brad Crouch, but are scouring the market for a bargain recruit in attack.

The club has identified McKernan as a potential option, with the versatile 196cm forward on the hunt for a new home after he was delisted by Essendon following 53 games and 51 goals across six seasons.

"(McKernan) is one of a few guys," St Kilda list manager James Gallagher told Trade Radio.

"He's obviously finished up at Essendon. There are a few marking forward types that are either out of contract or finishing up at their current clubs and we've made a number of phone calls to their managers over the past few weeks.

"I reckon we are a little bit exposed if we get the wrong injury in the wrong spot. That's not necessarily just with Max King.

"I think our team worked pretty well this year with the two tall forwards, with Tim Membrey playing as the other marking forward. We just don't want to be compromised with our structure if we get the wrong injury in the wrong position.

"It's not an area of the ground that we're going to throw a lot of assets and money at. That's not to be disrespectful to anyone that we may bring in, we just think we've got our No.1 forward, Max King, for a number of years."