It's official: Aidan Corr will play for North Melbourne in 2021. Picture: AFL Media

NORTH Melbourne has signed reliable Greater Western Sydney defender Aidan Corr as a restricted free agent, despite a late bid from Hawthorn to secure his services.

The Kangaroos had won a commitment from Corr last month and lodged the paperwork to sign the 26-year-old on a five-year deal on Friday, having held off a late push from the Hawks to try and change his mind.

The Giants did not match the offer for the lockdown defender, who finished ninth in the club's best and fairest earlier this week, and have received a second-round selection (currently pick No.30) as compensation for his departure.

Hawthorn, who is also set to sign experienced Adelaide defender Kyle Hartigan, is understood to have enquired about whether Corr would consider a switch to the Hawks in the days prior to free agency opening.

However, Corr rejected Hawthorn's advances and has elected to follow through on his initial commitment to join North Melbourne ahead of season 2021.

As revealed by AFL.com.au, Corr's arrival will be further bolstered by the addition of Western Bulldogs youngster Lachie Young who could sign for the club as a delisted free agent after knocking back a deal at the Whitten Oval.

Corr, a first-round draft pick back in 2012, played 98 games across eight seasons for the Giants and was a member of the side that featured in the club's first ever AFL Grand Final in 2019.

He is one of three Giants free agents expected to leave the club during the Trade Period, with Zac Williams (Carlton) and Jeremy Cameron (Geelong) also set to depart in the coming weeks.

Jye Caldwell (Essendon), Jackson Hately (Adelaide) and Zac Langdon (West Coast) are also set to leave via trades.