NEW CARLTON midfielder Zac Williams says there will be no extra pressure to perform at the Blues after signing a mega deal to join the club.

Williams officially joined the Blues on Friday after the Giants decided not to match Carlton's lucrative six-year offer to the restricted free agent.

The childhood Carlton fan looks set to play alongside Patrick Cripps in the Blues' midfield next season and said he was not concerned by any additional spotlight from being a high-priced recruit.

"I don't think so. I knew there was going to be speculation and people will have their opinions, which is fine. That's football and that's the way it is. I'm not even worried about what anyone else says, I'm just worried about getting down there and gaining respect of the playing group and the coaching staff and making sure I'm doing the right things," Williams said on Sunday.

"Hopefully I can bring [my] leadership. I've been on a list for eight years now, I know I'm only 26, but I'm considered one of the older boys now which is weird. I'm more focused on gaining the respect and working hard [with] everyone involved at the Carlton Football Club."

Williams is one of six Giants set to depart the club this off-season, with the exciting playmaker carving out an important role in Greater Western Sydney's backline in recent years.

However, after 113 games with the Giants, which included more and more midfield time in the past two seasons, Williams is excited by the chance to take his speed and skills into Carlton's on-ball brigade.

"Over the last two years at the Giants with injuries that gave me the opportunity of pushing into the midfield and every time I've gone in there I've taken it with both hands," he said.

"It's a lot of fun playing in the midfield because you're around the footy the whole time which I love.

"As a junior I played all my football through the midfield and if I get that opportunity again – I know I'm not just going to walk in and play right next to Patty Cripps and (Sam) Walsh and those young boys – I know I have to get down and work hard.

"If I want that spot I have to work for it."