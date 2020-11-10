Nyoongar Footy Magic is available in ON DEMAND now.

NYOONGAR Footy Magic features 24 players selected in the Team of Champions.

This collection in ON DEMAND features a series of 2-8 minute videos showcasing some of AFL's best Nyoongar players through the years.

There are also four SPECIAL FEATURES on gamechanging Western Australian Nyoongar Aussie Rules champions Polly Farmer, Barry Cable, Jim and Phil Krakouer and Nicky Winmar.