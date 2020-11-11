It's official! Adam Saad will be a Blue in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has finally reached a breakthrough in a trade for Adam Saad.

The Blues have sent picks No.8 and 87 to the Bombers, who will return picks No.48 and 78 to the Blues.

It ends a long standoff between the two clubs, after Saad requested a trade to Ikon Park more than a month ago.

The trade could unlock a series of other deals before Thursday’s 7.30pm AEDT deadline, with Essendon now armed with picks No.6, 7 and 8.

The Bombers still need to complete deals for contracted Western Bulldogs midfielder Josh Dunkley and Giants youngster Jye Caldwell.

"To have a player and person of Adam’s quality nominate and ultimately join our football club is a great sign of the environment we are building here," Carlton's list manager Nick Austin said.

"Few in the competition are better to watch when in full flight than Adam and we can’t wait to see his electrifying pace added to our backline which will be really exciting for our members and supporters.

"In addition to his attacking qualities, Adam has shown a consistent ability to shut opponents out of the game and it is that flexibility which will really add to our playing list.

"He is also coming off three consecutive top-four finishes in the best and fairest, which shows how much he has been valued by his teammates and coaches.

"To now have Adam join our football club, in addition to Zac Williams and Lachie Fogarty, sees all three players complement the talent we already have on our list and perfectly aligns with the next step in our list management strategy."