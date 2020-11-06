ST KILDA has almost completely ruled out a bid for Adam Treloar, citing cap constraints.

Collingwood is struggling to deal with the star midfielder's hefty contract, with Treloar tied to the club until 2025.

St Kilda head of list management James Gallagher told Trade Radio Treloar would almost certainly not be at Moorabbin next year.

"He's a terrific player, but everyone is subject to list sizes and cap space and draft capital and all those sorts of things, so the discussion there has raced a long way ahead of any discussion we've had with Adam's management, which hasn't really progressed at all," Gallagher said.

"I think that's extremely unlikely that anything would happen there.

"There's no point in pursuing (a meeting) or leading anyone on with any false hope, it's unfair on the player and also from us as a club, we don't want to be scattergun with this sort of stuff and react to a name that's in the newspaper."

The Saints have been heavily linked to contracted Tiger Jack Higgins, who was unable to break his way back into the side after 10 games at the start of the season.

"There's only interest if Jack comes out and says he wants to come to the Saints. It's a bit like the Adam (Treloar) one, the speculation has raced well ahead of reality on that," Gallagher said.

"We're not going to comment on guys who are in contract at other clubs who haven't said publicly they want to come to the Saints.

"There was an initial thought that he may (want to join the Saints), but nothing more or concrete at all from him or his management."

Gallagher said St Kilda would have withdrawn its interest in Brad Crouch had Adelaide matched its bid for the restricted free agent.

"From our perspective, we were really transparent with Brad and his management and Adelaide, and as much as we like Brad and he'll be a really good player for our footy club, the strength of our interest in him was as a free agent.

"We didn't have any intention in trading for him, and that's meant as no disrespect to Brad at all, but we weren't entertaining a trade for him."

