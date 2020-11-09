It's official! Peter Wright will be a Bomber in 2021. Picture: AFL Media

ESSENDON has boosted its tall stocks with the acquisition of Peter Wright.

The Bombers gave Gold Coast a future fourth-round selection in return for the No.8 pick in the 2014 NAB AFL Draft.

With Tom Bellchambers retiring and Joe Daniher and Shaun McKernan finding new homes via free agency, the Bombers were in desperate need for an extra tall up forward and to support Sam Draper in the ruck.

Wright joins the club on a three-year deal until 2023.

"We're pleased to have recruited Peter from Gold Coast and have him join the club until at least the end of 2023," Dons list manager Adrian Dodoro said.

"Given Peter's strong marking and goalkicking ability, we think this is a quality acquisition for our forward line and ruck division. At 24, he's in a key age profile for our list and should be entering the peak of his career, so it's a real win for us to bring in someone who we know can be an asset to our playing group.

"Peter is originally a local boy, hailing from Moonee Ponds, and it’s a nice homecoming for him after six seasons with the Gold Coast Suns. We’re excited to see Peter become an important player for our side in years to come."

Wright has shown encouraging signs in his six years at Gold Coast, but after playing 17 games last year he failed to play a senior game in 2020.

The Suns opted to play just two genuine tall forwards this season, and with the rapid development of Ben King and the resurgence of Sam Day, Wright was left on the sidelines.

He was an emergency on more than 10 occasions.

With so many short turnarounds, Wright missed out on playing a number of scratch matches to press his claims, as he was kept on standby to play seniors.

The 24-year-old has played 66 games in his career to date.

"Peter has been a popular and respected teammate during his time at the Suns and we appreciate the contribution he has made," Suns general manager of football operations Jon Haines said.

"We wish Peter and his partner Ellie all the best for what lies ahead."