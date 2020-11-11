PORT Adelaide has struck a deal with Sydney for versatile tall Aliir Aliir.
The Power has handed over a future second-round pick for the 26-year-old, who still had a year to run on his contract at the Swans.
Aliir will receive a four-year deal at Alberton.
Following the retirement of veteran Justin Westhoff, Aliir is expected to fill a role who can float between the ruck and key positions.
Aliir has played 64 games in his five seasons at Sydney.
With the Swans getting their hand on a future second-round selection, it is expected to fast-track their pursuit of landing West Coast ruckman Tom Hickey on a three-year deal.
Meanwhile, the Power are still holding onto hope that pick No.29 will be enough to satisfy Essendon in a deal for Orazio Fantasia.