It's official! Aliir Aliir will be at Port Adelaide in 2021. Picture: AFL Media

PORT Adelaide has struck a deal with Sydney for versatile tall Aliir Aliir.

The Power has handed over a future second-round pick for the 26-year-old, who still had a year to run on his contract at the Swans.

Aliir will receive a four-year deal at Alberton.

Aliir Aliir inches Sydney one step closer after his blistering run on the wing helps set up a crucial goal

Following the retirement of veteran Justin Westhoff, Aliir is expected to fill a role who can float between the ruck and key positions.

Aliir has played 64 games in his five seasons at Sydney.

With the Swans getting their hand on a future second-round selection, it is expected to fast-track their pursuit of landing West Coast ruckman Tom Hickey on a three-year deal.

Meanwhile, the Power are still holding onto hope that pick No.29 will be enough to satisfy Essendon in a deal for Orazio Fantasia.