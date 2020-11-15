The funding boost will include the installation of broadcast-quality lighting to host AFLW and VFL night games. Picture: westernbulldogs.com.au

THE VICTORIAN State Government has committed $36.6 million to the next stage of the Whitten Oval redevelopment as part of the 2020-21 state budget.

Having previously upgraded women's football facilities and built a new scoreboard, the Western Bulldogs are planning a wide range of changes for its men's and women's programs, as well as for the community in the inner-west.

The next stage will see upgraded admin facilities (including a community hub), a re-design of the AFL and AFLW changerooms and high-performance areas and broadcast-quality lighting for night matches.

The unique shape of Whitten Oval is also in for a facelift, as a reconfiguration of the playing field is on the agenda.

An artist's impression of the Bulldogs' new gym. Picture: westernbulldogs.com.au

Also on the cards is an outdoor workout area for the community, expanded green spaces and an increase in car parking.

The Bulldogs have said a portion of the additional funding needed for the project will come from "imminent sale of its gaming machines".

"To be embarking on such an exciting and ambitious project to redevelop the Whitten Oval precinct is a special opportunity which underlines our commitment to ensuring we provide elite facilities for our football teams and to service our members and fans, local residents and the community of the west," Bulldogs president Peter Gordon said.

"Our ultimate ambition is to make the Whitten Oval precinct the heart of the community - an everyday precinct to spectate, celebrate and discover.

"The redevelopment will ensure that new generations can enjoy the Western Bulldogs’ home ground, create new and lasting memories, and retain a strong understanding of the club’s history."