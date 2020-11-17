THERE are not many better sights than a bone-crunching bump or thrilling chase-down tackle.

The biggest bumps and best tackles from the 2020 AFL Toyota AFL Premiership Season are in ON DEMAND now.

This is episode three of The Best Of - which is the cream of the season's crop all in one place through fast-paced compilations.

Check out the 'biggest bumps' and more in ON DEMAND now.