WITH the Trade Period done and dusted, there will be plenty of fresh faces running around for your team in 2021.

So who gets the nod? Who's on the bench? Who misses out?

Here's how our reporters see your club's line-up for next season assuming everyone is available, except for long-term injured players.

*players in italics are new to the club

The rebuild is on and this 22 reflects the focus on youth under coach Matthew Nicks, with Lachlan Sholl, Will Hamill and Shane McAdam all selected after making their debuts in 2020. Jackson Hately, who the Crows have committed to taking in the Pre-Season Draft, and former Lion Ben Keays are named on the bench but should be prominent members of the midfield rotation, alongside former defender Rory Laird, who is named onball. A big pre-season could see promising midfielder Harry Schoenberg established in the 22 quickly, likewise competitive midfielder/forward Ned McHenry. – Nathan Schmook

B: Luke Brown, Daniel Talia, Tom Doedee

HB: Andrew McPherson, Fischer McAsey, Wayne Milera

C: Brodie Smith, Rory Sloane, Will Hamill

HF: Lachlan Sholl, Darcy Fogarty, Tom Lynch

F: Shane McAdam, Elliott Himmelberg, Chayce Jones

Foll: Reilly O'Brien, Matt Crouch, Rory Laird

I/C: Ben Keays, Jackson Hately, Taylor Walker, Jake Kelly

EMERG: Harry Schoenberg, David Mackay, Tyson Stengle, Ned McHenry

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard McAdam mesmerises crowd with magical solo effort Adelaide's Shane McAdam produces one of the best goals of the weekend after outclassing a number of Cats

A reasonably settled line-up following two years in the finals, but the Lions have some tinkering to do and decisions to make. Joe Daniher's acquisition means they'll go with three genuine talls in the forward line, with Daniher to support Oscar McInerney with a few minutes in the ruck. The big questions revolve around defence and the midfield. Grant Birchall should be eased out of the 22 to make way for incoming Nakia Cockatoo, while it wouldn't surprise to see Brandon Starcevich move his bigger frame into the midfield at some stage, but perhaps not in 2021. Jack Payne and Marcus Adams would vie for a third tall defender in certain match-ups, while reliable Mitch Robinson and Ryan Lester have players nipping at their heels and will need to hit the season at their best. – Michael Whiting

B: Brandon Starcevich, Harris Andrews, Noah Answerth

HB: Daniel Rich, Darcy Gardiner, Nakia Cockatoo

C: Mitch Robinson, Jarryd Lyons, Hugh McCluggage

HF: Cam Rayner, Dan McStay, Lincoln McCarthy

F: Charlie Cameron, Joe Daniher, Eric Hipwood

Foll: Oscar McInerney, Lachie Neale, Dayne Zorko

I/C: Ryan Lester, Callum Ah Chee, Jarrod Berry, Zac Bailey

EMERG: Jack Payne, Rhys Mathieson, Cam Ellis-Yolmen, Keidean Coleman

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Wash-Up: Young Lion set to explode, last chance for defender Nat Edwards and Michael Whiting wrap up the Lions' trade period and look ahead to the NAB AFL Draft and season 2021

Carlton adds much-needed speed to its side through Adam Saad and Zac Williams, the latter of which has been earmarked for more midfield time at Ikon Park. However, that's likely to keep first-round picks like Paddy Dow, Lochie O'Brien, Liam Stocker, David Cuningham and Sam Philp out of the team. Tom De Koning looks likely to edge ahead of Marc Pittonet in the ruck, with Caleb Marchbank's return from a season on the sidelines pushing him ahead of Tom Williamson and Nic Newman. Fellow first-round selection Brodie Kemp is nearing a return from a long-term knee injury and is being trained as an intercept defender, but it would take a lot for him to crack a full-strength lineup. Charlie Curnow is not considered for selection following his latest knee setback. - Riley Beveridge

B: Sam Docherty, Jacob Weitering, Lachie Plowman

HB: Sam Petrevski-Seton, Liam Jones, Adam Saad

C: Marc Murphy, Patrick Cripps, Zac Williams

HF: Jack Martin, Harry McKay, Zac Fisher

F: Mitch McGovern, Levi Casboult, Eddie Betts

Foll: Tom De Koning, Will Setterfield, Sam Walsh

I/C: Caleb Marchbank, Jack Newnes, Ed Curnow, Michael Gibbons

Emerg: Tom Williamson, Lachie Fogarty, Marc Pittonet, Paddy Dow

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Zac Williams Enjoy the standout moments from the midfielder's career so far

The midfield looks an awful lot more threadbare following the off-season departures of Adam Treloar, Tom Phillips and Jaidyn Stephenson. Expect it to mean more onball time for the likes of Jamie Elliott and the Brown brothers, while Brayden Sier and Rupert Wills could also see more opportunity as inside players. Jeremy Howe will return from a long-term knee injury to push Jack Madgen out of the frame, while Will Kelly could also challenge Mason Cox and Darcy Cameron for more game time in the forward line after recovering from an elbow injury. The Pies currently have two first-round picks, and access to Next Generation Academy speedster Reef McInnes, so expect this team to change even further after December's NAB AFL Draft. – Riley Beveridge

B: Jack Crisp, Jordan Roughead, Brayden Maynard

HB: Isaac Quaynor, Darcy Moore, Jeremy Howe

C: Chris Mayne, Scott Pendlebury, Josh Daicos

HF: Tyler Brown, Brody Mihocek, Will Hoskin-Elliott

F: Jordan De Goey, Mason Cox, Jamie Elliott

Foll: Brodie Grundy, Taylor Adams, Steele Sidebottom

I/C: Callum Brown, Brayden Sier, John Noble, Levi Greenwood

Emerg: Josh Thomas, Will Kelly, Rupert Wills, Jack Madgen

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 'Not a fire sale': Pies' list boss defends shock trade exodus Collingwood's list manager Ned Guy talks to Fox Footy after the Trade Period.

The Bombers lost more than they gained in the Trade Period, but have ended up with three top-10 picks at the draft. In an ideal world, at least a couple of them will be ready to play at the start of next year and be in Essendon's best side. Some Essendon veterans will need to perform at a high level if they're going to retain vital roles on the field next year. Captain Dyson Heppell is one of them, with a growing midfield of younger players now the core there, while Cale Hooker was dropped late in the season and the Bombers want to give more time to Brandon Zerk-Thatcher. Hooker may have to go forward to keep his spot in the starting 18. Recruit Jye Caldwell will be in, as will Peter Wright as Essendon searches for a key target in attack, while former Saint Nick Hind's pace could be added across half-back to replace the departed Adam Saad and Conor McKenna. – Callum Twomey

B: Mason Redman, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Patrick Ambrose

HB: Jordan Ridley, Michael Hurley, Nick Hind

C: Darcy Parish, Zach Merrett, Jye Caldwell

HF: Jake Stringer, James Stewart, Devon Smith

F: Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, Peter Wright, David Zaharakis

Foll: Sam Draper, Andrew McGrath, Dylan Shiel

I/C: Dyson Heppell, Kyle Langford, Cale Hooker, Matt Guelfi

EMERG: Martin Gleeson, Aaron Francis, Jayden Laverde, Will Snelling

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Impressive Saint's classy goal on non-preferred Nick Hind shows he has no problems finishing on his left

Omitting Brennan Cox after he stepped up in 2020 is the most difficult call of this 22. The tall defender is forced out by returning pair Alex Pearce and Joel Hamling and can't be squeezed into attack with the move of Nat Fyfe forward. The young midfielders have been given the keys, with veteran David Mundy on the bench, despite the outstanding football he continued to produce in 2020. Connor Blakely has the talent to break in but knows others are ahead of him and needs a big summer of skills work. Griffin Logue is unlucky to be edged out by Ethan Hughes, whose reliable lockdown work was underrated in 2020. Reece Conca has more versatility at this point and gets the nod on the bench. Look for Logue to produce a big summer and push for selection in other roles. – Nathan Schmook

B: Luke Ryan, Joel Hamling, Ethan Hughes

HB: Hayden Young, Alex Pearce, Nathan Wilson

C: Blake Acres, Andrew Brayshaw, Adam Cerra

HF: Michael Walters, Matt Taberner, Nat Fyfe

F: Sam Sturt, Rory Lobb, Lachie Schultz

Foll: Sean Darcy, Caleb Serong, Darcy Tucker

I/C: David Mundy, James Aish, Reece Conca, Liam Henry

EMERG: Brennan Cox, Griffin Logue, Stephen Hill, Brett Bewley

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Wet footy no issue for freakish, flyin' Fyfe Nat Fyfe takes a typically mesmerising mark over the pack in tough conditions

Might just be the toughest line-up to break into in 2021. Shaun Higgins replaces Gary Ablett at half-forward and Isaac Smith slots onto a wing as Mark Blicavs returns into defence to cover the retirement of Harry Taylor. From the Grand Final line-up, Sam Simpson is the unlucky one who makes way for Jeremy Cameron. But along with Jordan Clark, Simpson will be in the frame for round one selection with pressure on Gary Rohan, Gryan Miers and Luke Dahlhaus. Patrick Dangerfield has been named forward – largely due to Mitch Duncan's increased role as an inside midfielder in the second half of 2020. But expect Dangerfield to spend big minutes as an onballer given there will be less reliance on him in attack. Cooper Stephens and Brad Close are others who can't be forgotten. – Mitch Cleary

B: Jed Bews, Lachie Henderson, Jake Kolodjashnij

HB: Mark O'Connor, Mark Blicavs, Tom Stewart

C: Sam Menegola, Cameron Guthrie, Isaac Smith

HF: Shaun Higgins, Jeremy Cameron, Brandan Parfitt

F: Patrick Dangerfield, Tom Hawkins, Luke Dahlhaus

Foll: Rhys Stanley, Mitch Duncan, Joel Selwood

I/C: Zach Tuohy, Gryan Miers, Jack Henry, Gary Rohan

EMERG: Sam Simpson, Jordan Clark, Tom Atkins, Esava Ratugolea

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Isaac Smith Enjoy the standout moments from the midfielder's career so far

The Suns' best team is starting to look a little more rounded. The additions of Oleg Markov and Rory Atkins gives them some much-needed speed, although it might come at the expense of veteran Jarrod Harbrow, who battled with injury and inconsistent form last season. Matt Rowell is like a fresh addition coming off his long-term shoulder injury and tops off a midfield that did well for most of 2020. Alex Sexton was dropped twice last season and will want to start well. - Michael Whiting

B: Connor Budarick, Sam Collins, Jack Lukosius

HB: Oleg Markov, Charlie Ballard, Jack Bowes

C: Brandon Ellis, Hugh Greenwood, Rory Atkins

HF: Ben Ainsworth, Sam Day, David Swallow

F: Izak Rankine, Ben King, Alex Sexton

Foll: Jarrod Witts, Matt Rowell, Lachie Weller

I/C: Wil Powell, Noah Anderson, Touk Miller, Sam Flanders

EMERG: Jarrod Harbrow, Brayden Fiorini, Darcy Macpherson, Nick Holman

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Rory Atkins Enjoy the standout moments from the midfielder's career so far

Despite a trade and free agency period in which they lost six players, the Giants still have an excellent team when everyone's available. The backline is settled, while the addition of Braydon Preuss in the ruck should add some starch to a talented midfield. The forward mix will be interesting, with Jesse Hogan coming in. It's hard to see the Giants going with four talls though, which means either Jeremy Finlayson or Harry Himmelberg might miss out with impressive Jake Riccardi in the frame. – Michael Whiting

B: Adam Kennedy, Phil Davis, Sam Taylor

HB: Lachie Ash, Nick Haynes, Lachie Whitfield

C: Josh Kelly, Tim Taranto, Harry Perryman

HF: Toby Greene, Jesse Hogan, Matt de Boer

F: Bobby Hill, Jeremy Finlayson, Jake Riccardi

Foll: Braydon Preuss, Jacob Hopper, Stephen Coniglio

I/C: Isaac Cumming, Callan Ward, Tom Green, Brent Daniels

EMERG: Sam Reid, Xavier O'Halloran, Harry Himmelberg, Daniel Lloyd

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Jesse Hogan Enjoy the standout moments from the forward's career so far

Hawthorn's backline will receive a vital boost via the acquisition of former Crow Kyle Hartigan, having lost James Sicily to a long-term knee injury and former captain Ben Stratton and premiership player James Frawley to retirement. If Jarman Impey can return to form following his time out of the game, that will be an additional positive. Tom Phillips will add more run on a wing, while Jon Patton's return from injury could provide more firepower up forward. However, with Jack Gunston, Tim O'Brien and Mitch Lewis also there – and with Jon Ceglar waiting in reserve – one tall might have to drop out. Expect that to initially be Lewis. The Hawks have the No.4 pick in the upcoming NAB AFL Draft, and also have access to Next Generation Academy talent Connor Downie, so this team could have more additions come December. - Riley Beveridge

B: Blake Hardwick, Kyle Hartigan, Damon Greaves

HB: Jarman Impey, Sam Frost, Jack Scrimshaw

C: Will Day, Tom Mitchell, Tom Phillips

HF: Jack Gunston, Tim O'Brien, Shaun Burgoyne

F: Chad Wingard, Jon Patton, Luke Breust

Foll: Ben McEvoy, James Worpel, Jaeger O'Meara

I/C: Changkuoth Jiath, Tom Scully, James Cousins, Liam Shiels

Emerg: Dan Howe, Jon Ceglar, Mitch Lewis, Harry Morrison

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard It's jump-on Jarman time with a goal on his return Jarman Impey kicks a goal in his first game for 12 months and his teammates celebrate

The addition of Ben Brown from North will give Melbourne's forward line a different look, particularly if Luke Jackson can build on the promising start to his career. That leaves 2018 breakout star Tom McDonald in limbo after the club tried – and failed – to find him a new home. Adam Tomlinson looks best suited to a key role in defence, leaving a wing spot open that can be filled by James Harmes after he failed to fire in the backline in 2020. With speed and skill set to be a priority, Jayden Hunt adds pace on an attacking flank, while Charlie Spargo provides forward nous and pressure. Look for athletic wingman Oskar Baker to push into the side early in the season, but much-loved warriors Nathan Jones and Neville Jetta seem best suited to providing squad depth these days. Harry Petty and Marty Hore will add competition for places in defence, assuming their return to fitness after injury-ruined seasons. - Michael Rogers

B: Jake Lever, Steven May, Michael Hibberd

HB: Trent Rivers, Adam Tomlinson, Christian Salem

C: James Harmes, Angus Brayshaw, Ed Langdon

HF: Jayden Hunt, Sam Weideman, Christian Petracca

F: Kozzy Pickett, Ben Brown, Bayley Fritsch

R: Max Gawn, Clayton Oliver, Jack Viney

I/C: Luke Jackson, Charlie Spargo, Aaron vandenBerg, Jake Melksham

Emerg: Oskar Baker, Jay Lockhart, Nathan Jones, Tom Sparrow

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Ben Brown Enjoy the standout moments from the forward's career so far

After landing Jaidyn Stephenson, the forward line instantly looks stronger. Have gone smaller to allow Cam Zurhaar or Jack Ziebell to play the more traditional full-forward role, while Josh Walker is on the bench with the flexibility to play at either end. The midfield depth is taking shape, and while Flynn Perez will be close, the early draftees (currently No.2 and 11) should be pressing for early games. Ex-Dog Lachie Young slots into a defensive role, while Aidan Corr can play small or tall. Taylor Garner and recruit Atu Bosenavulagi will be in the conversation but have been left off the emergencies with others ahead of them, while talls Charlie Comben and Tristan Xerri will be hoping for big summers to put their names up in lights. – Mitch Cleary

B: Lachie Young, Ben McKay, Aidan Corr

HB: Shaun Atley, Robbie Tarrant, Luke McDonald

C: Trent Dumont, Jed Anderson, Jared Polec

HF: Tarryn Thomas, Nick Larkey, Luke Davies-Uniacke

F: Jack Ziebell, Cam Zurhaar, Jaidyn Stephenson

Foll: Todd Goldstein, Ben Cunnington, Jy Simpkin

I/C: Josh Walker, Bailey Scott, Curtis Taylor, Kyron Hayden

EMERG: Flynn Perez, Aaron Hall, Jack Mahony, Kayne Turner

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Jaidyn Stephenson Enjoy the standout moments from the forward's career so far

An already outstanding defence has been boosted by the addition of Aliir Aliir, while fellow recruit Orazio Fantasia joins a forward line that should see young stars Connor Rozee and Zak Butters rotating midfield more often in 2021. Exciting forward Mitch Georgiades could easily break in with a big summer as the Power balance the tall mix around Charlie Dixon. Important pair Sam Powell-Pepper and Dan Houston are named on the bench and can play a variety of positions. – Nathan Schmook

B: Tom Jonas, Tom Clurey, Trent McKenzie

HB: Darcy Byrne-Jones, Aliir Aliir, Hamish Hartlett

C: Xavier Duursma, Tom Rockliff, Karl Amon

HF: Connor Rozee, Todd Marshall, Zak Butters

F: Orazio Fantasia, Charlie Dixon, Robbie Gray

Foll: Scott Lycett, Travis Boak, Ollie Wines

I/C: Peter Ladhams, Sam Powell-Pepper, Dan Houston, Ryan Burton

EMERG: Mitch Georgiades, Steven Motlop, Boyd Woodcock, Jarrod Lienert

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Orazio Fantasia Enjoy the standout moments from the forward's career so far

Why mess with what works? The Tigers are a strong chance to become the first premiership side to play together after a flag, with traded players Oleg Markov and Jack Higgins not having been in the 22. Richmond didn't bring in any new players over the Trade Period, and Ivan Soldo will be out for most, if not all, of 2021 with a torn ACL. The only addition is Patrick Naish as an emergency – who has the capability to play off half-back – taking the spot of Markov. Jack Ross, Thomson Dow and Riley Collier-Dawkins wait in the wings beyond the 26. – Sarah Black

B: David Astbury, Dylan Grimes, Noah Balta

HB: Nick Vlastuin, Bachar Houli, Jayden Short

C: Kamdyn McIntosh, Dion Prestia, Marlion Pickett

HF: Jason Castagna, Dustin Martin, Kane Lambert

F: Jack Riewoldt, Tom Lynch, Daniel Rioli

Foll: Toby Nankervis, Trent Cotchin, Shane Edwards

I/C: Shai Bolton, Liam Baker, Nathan Broad, Jack Graham



Emerg: Josh Caddy, Mabior Chol, Jake Aarts, Patrick Naish

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Best of 2020: Dusty writes history with third Norm Smith medal Grand Final specialist Dustin Martin leads the Tigers to their third flag in four years and produces yet another best on ground performance

The big omission is Jarryn Geary, but if everyone is available then the veteran warrior is no longer a walk-up start. The 32-year-old was already squeezed out of the backline this year and while he did have some success as a defensive forward, the Saints now have better attacking options in their front six. Jack Sinclair is another unlucky one to miss, but Josh Battle is preferred on the bench given his versatility to play tall and at either end of the ground. Recruits Brad Crouch and Jack Higgins slot straight in, although Crouch will miss the first two games of 2021 through suspension. The midfield is now stacked with plenty of experience, but expect young stars Hunter Clark, Jade Gresham and Higgins to still get plenty of opportunities through the middle. There's still plenty of talent in reserve with the likes of Jack Lonie, Luke Dunstan, Jimmy Webster and Dylan Roberton all waiting in the wings. This is a team that has enough depth to build on this year's return to finals and challenge for a top-four spot in 2021. - Ben Sutton

B: Ben Paton, Dougal Howard, Callum Wilkie

HB: Nick Coffield, Jake Carlisle, Hunter Clark

C: Bradley Hill, Brad Crouch, Dan Hannebery

HF: Jade Gresham, Tim Membrey, Jack Billings

F: Dan Butler, Max King, Rowan Marshall

Foll: Paddy Ryder, Jack Steele, Zak Jones

I/C: Seb Ross, Ben Long, Jack Higgins, Josh Battle

Emerg: Jarryn Geary, Jack Sinclair, Dean Kent, Shaun McKernan

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Brad Crouch Enjoy the standout moments from the midfielder's career so far

John Longmire is reluctant to play two ruckmen so it will be fascinating to see if that philosophy changes now that the Swans have lost Aliir Aliir. Sam Reid and Tom McCartin can pinch-hit in there and even Jordan Dawson has had a go, so with the acquisition of Tom Hickey from West Coast, bad news could be heading Callum Sinclair's way when Lance Franklin and Reid are both fit. McCartin is an obvious choice to replace Aliir in the back six which is a settled group. With Franklin and Isaac Heeney returning, the front six also picks itself. Lewis Melican, Ryan Clarke, and Justin McInerney keep their spots after strong finishes to 2020, and it's clearly worth getting games into the highly rated Dylan Stephens ahead of Lewis Taylor, Sam Gray and co. Sam Naismith (ACL) is still on Sydney's list but wasn't considered due to this significant injury and Elijah Taylor was also not considered with his future unclear. Due to his versatility, Robbie Fox gets the nod ahead of others for an emergency spot, and we've named promising youngster Will Gould as an emergency too (because he has talent, and we're sure to see him at AFL level soon). – Cameron Noakes

B: Jake Lloyd, Dane Rampe, Harry Cunningham

HB: Callum Mills, Tom McCartin, Jordan Dawson

C: Ollie Florent, Josh Kennedy, Justin McInerny

HF: Nick Blakey, Sam Reid, Isaac Heeney

F: Tom Papley, Lance Franklin, Will Hayward

Foll: Tom Hickey, Luke Parker, James Rowbottom

I/C: George Hewett, Lewis Melican, Ryan Clarke, Dylan Stephens

Emerg: Callum Sinclair, Robbie Fox, James Bell, Will Gould

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The 23 biggest and best goals of Buddy Franklin's career Superstar Lance Franklin brings up game 300 and to celebrate we countdown the pick of an incredible bunch of goals

Trade acquisition Zac Langdon fills an immediate need as a small pressure forward, while Alex Witherden is being backed here to break into the 22. There is serious competition for spots in defence, however, with Tom Cole, Jackson Nelson, Jarrod Brander and Josh Rotham all looking to make their mark. The Eagles face a balancing act as talented tall Oscar Allen grows in prominence as a forward and ruckman Bailey Williams pushes for selection as back-up to Nic Naitanui. Versatile Brendon Ah Chee played 16 games in 2020 but is squeezed out of a full-strength team. Willie Rioli (provisional suspension) and Daniel Venables (concussion) are not considered due to their circumstances. – Nathan Schmook

B: Tom Cole, Tom Barrass, Brad Sheppard

HB: Liam Duggan, Jeremy McGovern, Shannon Hurn

C: Andrew Gaff, Elliot Yeo, Dom Sheed

HF: Jamie Cripps, Jack Darling, Zac Langdon

F: Oscar Allen, Josh Kennedy, Liam Ryan

Foll: Nic Naitanui, Tim Kelly, Luke Shuey

I/C: Jackson Nelson, Jack Redden, Jake Waterman, Alex Witherden

EMERG: Brendon Ah Chee, Jarrod Brander, Josh Rotham, Bailey Williams

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Wash-Up: Eagle set for new role, Hurn replacement Nathan Schmook and Nat Edwards recap West Coast's trade period and look ahead to the NAB AFL Draft and season 2021

With the addition of Adam Treloar, return of Josh Dunkley and continued growth of Bailey Smith, it's going to be jam-packed midfield. It could see Marcus Bontempelli play more minutes forward (just like Nat Fyfe) and Jack Macrae used on a wing. Stefan Martin gets the nod as No.1 ruck, while Tim English's flexibility to play forward squeezes him in. Mitch Hannan slots into a pocket, while Josh Bruce will be keen for a big off-season with the impending arrival of Next Generation Academy gun Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, who should play early. Laitham Vandermeer is incredibly unlucky but is next cab off the rank, while Rhylee West and Sam Lloyd will be also in the conversation despite being overlooked in the emergencies. Toby McLean will miss most of the year with his ACL. – Mitch Cleary

B: Easton Wood, Zaine Cordy, Hayden Crozier

HB: Jason Johannisen, Alex Keath, Caleb Daniel

C: Jack Macrae, Tom Liberatore, Lachie Hunter

HF: Marcus Bontempelli, Josh Bruce, Josh Dunkley

F: Mitch Hannan, Aaron Naughton, Mitch Wallis

Foll: Stefan Martin, Adam Treloar, Bailey Smith

I/C: Tim English, Bailey Williams, Ed Richards, Patrick Lipinski

EMERG: Laitham Vandermeer, Bailey Dale, Cody Weightman, Ryan Gardner