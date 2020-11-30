WEST Coast has delisted premiership forward Daniel Venables but will work to facilitate his return to the field as an Eagle once medically cleared to play.

Venables has been sidelined since mid-2019 after a collision with Melbourne's Tim Smith that resulted in a significant brain trauma and ongoing concussion issues.

He has made good progress in recent months and the Eagles hope he can return to the field in the future, despite losing his position on their list ahead of the December 9 NAB AFL Draft.

"We remain committed to helping Dan strive to play senior football at our club again," list manager Darren Glass said.

"But, as it has been since the incident, our primary focus remains Dan’s health and wellbeing.

"We will continue to explore with the AFL the options available to us to facilitate Dan’s return to senior football with us as soon as he is medically cleared to do so."

The Eagles had worked with the AFL on finding alternative ways to retain access to Venables, who was recruited with pick No.12 in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft, without holding him on their senior list.

Redrafting him as a rookie could be an option for the Eagles. The 22-year-old could also train with the club and be relisted during the Supplementary Selection Period ahead of round one.

Contracted premiership teammate Willie Rioli is also on the Eagles' senior list but unable to play as he awaits an ASADA hearing for allegedly tampering with his urine sample.