Robbie Fox in action during the round eight clash between Sydney and Hawthorn at the SCG in July. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY has pre-listed Robbie Fox and Sam Gray as Category A rookies for the 2021 season.

Under new AFL rules, clubs are able to transfer two players from the primary to the rookie list, without having to go through the drafting process.

The rule change was introduced last week, just after the players were delisted by the club.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Tigers' first pick, exciting goalsneaks, Pies' needs Callum Twomey and Nat Edwards answer all your draft questions live on the AFL's official Facebook page

As Category A rookies, Fox and Gray will be available for selection for the duration of the season.

Meanwhile, Hawthorn has also moved to do the same with youngster Dylan Moore.

The 2020 NAB AFL Draft will be held on December 9, with the NAB AFL Rookie Draft following on December 10.