IT WAS the tightest race in memory at the start of the NAB AFL Draft, with several contenders for the top choice.

But given Jamarra Ugle-Hagan was off-limits with his links to the Western Bulldogs' Next Generation Academy, the big question was who the Crows would take?

Would it be Logan McDonald? Or Riley Thilthorpe? Or were Elijah Hollands and Denver Grainger-Barras a chance?

Class of 2020: Why Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will be a future star The best player in this year's draft pool talks about his journey with the Western Bulldogs' Next Generation Academy

In the end the Crows selected Riley Thilthorpe with their pick No.2 at Wednesday night's draft, after their bid for Ugle-Hagan with pick No.1 was matched by the Bulldogs.

Not everyone would have gone the same way. Highlighting the close nature of the decision, AFL.com.au surveyed 12 clubs about who they would take with the top choice if Ugle-Hagan was unavailable.

Four clubs said they would take Grainger-Barras, four said McDonald and three went with Thilthorpe, while Hollands received one vote.

Club one: "I'd be taking Logan McDonald. His year has been undeniable. I really like Riley as well, and he will be good, but I'm still not sure whether he'll be a key forward or a ruck, whereas I know what Logan is. He had a fantastic season."

Club two: "It would be a toss of the coin for me between Denver Grainger-Barras and Riley Thilthorpe, but I actually think I'd go with Grainger-Barras. I really like what he can do. I wouldn't call it reckless abandon, but he plays with such power and if he can mark it, he'll mark it, and he can really shut down good players. I liked him going back to under-16s level and his projection has continued since then."

Club three: "It's very hard to find players like Riley Thilthorpe. He's big, competitive, athletic and a genuine footballer. He'd be the one for me."

Class of 2020: Why Crows are considering Riley Thilthorpe with top pick The South Australian and potential No.1 draft pick reveals why he's ready to step straight into an AFL club

Club four: "I would go with McDonald. His performances at senior level are too hard to ignore. He's athletic and consistent and his character is really strong, as it is for a lot of the boys at the top, but his is really sound. There weren't too many weaknesses with him, but in saying that it is a really difficult call."

Club five: "It's Denver Grainger-Barras for us. Just his power and marking is so rare."

Club six: "Logan McDonald's season at senior level and his work ethic and athletic profile has him ahead. I would have had Elijah Hollands ahead at this time of last year but his knee injury and picking someone off an ACL at No.1 would be a big call."

Class of 2020: What makes Logan McDonald a No.1 contender The WA key forward and potential No.1 draft pick speaks about his draft journey in 2020

Club seven: "I'd take McDonald. He's a better player. Aesthetically he doesn't look good as Riley Thilthorpe but he's tough and smart and runs like the wind. I think he's got a real steel to him."

Club eight: "Thilthorpe is it for us. His talent puts him ahead and the way the game is going, with his running ability and dual role he really fits into the way it's played."

Club nine: "Can I have two? I'd have Elijah Hollands or Denver Grainger-Barras just ahead of Logan McDonald. Elijah can really influence games and he's got that something special, so it'd be him."

Class of 2020: Why Elijah Hollands is a cut above the rest Top prospect Elijah Hollands talks about his knee injury and how he handled his rehab journey in 2020

Club 10: "I'd be inclined to take Denver, I reckon if Elijah didn't do his knee he would be just ahead. I typically lean to the key forwards ahead of the key defenders, as they're harder to find, but Grainger-Barras is very, very good."

Club 11: "Thilthorpe would be ahead for me, bearing in mind his medical was all good. It's so rare to find players who can do what he does."

Club 12: "I probably wouldn't take Logan or Riley, and it would be out of Denver and Elijah. It's so hard to say how it would have gone because they didn't play. Denver is rock-solid and Elijah is a star, but I'd probably end up going with Denver. He's a jet."