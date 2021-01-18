AMAZON Prime Video has revealed the new AFL docu-series, Making Their Mark, will launch globally on March 12, 2021, and has unveiled the first trailer.

Making Their Mark follows players and executives from six teams - Nic Naitanui (West Coast ruckman), Stuart Dew (Gold Coast coach), Stephen Coniglio (Greater Western Sydney captain), Eddie Betts (Carlton forward), Rory Sloane, (Adelaide captain), and the senior leadership of the Richmond Football Club (Peggy O'Neal, Brendon Gale and Damien Hardwick) – as they pursue the ultimate goal of a Toyota AFL Grand Final victory, in a season like no other.

Across seven hour-long episodes, Making Their Mark charts each team's extraordinary journey through the 2020 AFL season, providing unparalleled insight into the daily challenges and struggles faced both on and off the field. These included the impact of the COVID-19 crisis which saw play suspended for 12 weeks resulting in a condensed season, the relocation of Victorian teams to other states, games played to empty stadiums, and the Grand Final being held at night and outside of Melbourne for the first time in AFL history.

Through the highs and lows, viewers can gain unrivalled and unparalleled access into the clubs' locker rooms, boardrooms, training sessions, medical assessments, players' homes and what it takes to survive the season to make their mark and in Richmond's case, to take home the coveted Toyota AFL Premiership Cup.

"We are thrilled to be announcing the release date, title and teaser art for Making Their Mark to our Prime Video customers in Australia and around the world," said Erika North, Head of Originals, Asia Pacific, at Amazon Studios.

"We've been investing in Australian content for several years, and are excited to add to that momentum with Making Their Mark which documents the thrilling 2020 AFL season. Prime Video has commissioned six Amazon Original series in Australia since 2019, including The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team, a series of 10 stand-up comedy specials by some of Australia's best comedians, LOL: Last One Laughing Australia, the upcoming Back to The Rafters and the Sydney reality real estate series.

"Making Their Mark is a true celebratory snapshot of the 2020 AFL season. We were not only able to showcase the best of the best players at the top of their game, also the teams' resilience on their road to victory. We could never have predicted when filming began the severe impact that COVID-19 would have on Australia, the AFL or our production," said Gil Marsden, director of Making Their Mark.

"A crisis like this year tested the strength and determination of every team in the League, whilst the teams continue to be delivering the best AFL for fans across the year. It is an incredible honour to be trusted by our clubs to witness firsthand their sacrifices and challenges this season, which culminates on screen with Richmond's epic Grand Final win."

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick and CEO Brendon Gale embrace after the Tigers' Grand Final win. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

Luke Tunnecliffe, executive producer of Making Their Mark from JAM TV Australia further explains: "It was important for us to share key moments of what goes on behind the scenes within the AFL throughout Making Their Mark. From locker room banter, coach's sprays, on field collisions, management discussions and family life – this series captures the inner sanctum of the AFL landscape like never before! We are thrilled with the docu-series and can't wait to share with audiences the daily determination, struggles, wins and losses each player, coach and administrator goes through every AFL season."

"Making Their Mark provides fans incredible behind-the-scenes access in a history-making season like no other," said AFL media and digital manager Sarah Wyse. "The journey follows some of the AFL's most recognised characters, from players to administrators, each showing a unique perspective to the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

"The docu-series is just another way fans can connect on a deeper level with the game they love. We are thrilled to be working with Amazon Prime Video and excited to bring fans even closer to the action," said Wyse.

Making Their Mark is produced by JAM TV Australia with executive producers Luke Tunnecliffe, Cos Cardone and Michael Venables in conjunction with Australian Football League (AFL) and Den of Martians. The docu-series is directed and executive produced by Gil Marsden (The Gymkhana Files).

