FORMER Kangaroos defender Majak Daw has signed with a suburban club in Melbourne's north where he will join ex-teammate and North Melbourne legend Brent Harvey.

The 29-year-old was among 11 players axed by the Kangaroos in September following a horror 2020 season in which they finished 17th with just three wins.

Daw, who managed 54 games for the Roos across 11 seasons in the AFL, will also run out alongside his younger brother Anthony for the North Heidelberg Bulldogs who play in Division 1 of the Northern Football League.

We are excited to announce the signing of Majak Daw who has committed to the club for the next two seasons.



Majak joins ex teammate Brent Harvey & will relish the opportunity to play with younger brother Anthony



We welcome Majak and the Daw family to the kennel.#BringOn2021 pic.twitter.com/xEzjl2jT1O — North Heidelberg SC (@NorthHeidelberg) January 10, 2021

"We view the arrival of Majak as a big plus for the club as we look to consolidate in Division 1 of the NFNL after our third position finish in season 2019," the club said.

Daw was the first Sudanese-born athlete to play in the AFL and enjoyed his best season in 2018 when he was shifted into defence and became an intercepting specialist.

He made a remarkable recovery to senior footy last season after more than 700 days on the sidelines after suffering major hip and pelvic injuries in a fall from the Bolte Bridge.

"It's [my career] had its highs and lows along the way. I played one final, and I think I played 54 games in 11 years, so it's quite a humble career, but I'd just like to thank this footy club for giving me an opportunity to be the first African to play in the AFL," Daw said after being delisted.

North Heidelberg is coached by former St Kilda and West Coast forward Jason Heatley.