PORT Adelaide has plenty of options in all shapes and sizes this year in Fantasy.

Firstly, they have the veterans. Players like Travis Boak (MID, $799,000) who has been so good over such a long period of time. Boak averaged 84 (adjusted to 105 due to the 16-minute quarters), backing up his 106 from 2019.

They have potential breakout players who will try to replicate what Dan Houston (DEF, $697,000) did last year when he improved his average by 11 points to 91.

They also have plenty of rookies on offer and Fantasy coaches have jumped on them early. From the top-10 most selected Power players to date, seven of them are yet to play a game for the club.

With so many options, who should you be considering in your team for the season ahead?

Lock them in

Oink! Oink! Who can smell bacon? Tom Rockliff (MID, $873,000) had a phenomenal 2020 season averaging an adjusted 114. The pig was back in sty-le. He scored over 100 (125 adjusted) in half of his games and reminded us all of what he is truly capable of. Rockliff ended the season averaging an adjusted 145 in his last three games and could be back to his 120+ averages this year. Currently he only sits in two per cent of teams and could be a very unique pick to start with.

Track their pre-season

Miles Bergman (FWD, $170,000) is an interesting one. He was an emergency several times last year and nearly debuted after being taken at pick No.14 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft. He has bulked up this pre-season and has been waiting in the wings for an opportunity.

Dual-position tempter

Since being drafted in 2016, Sam Powell-Pepper (MID/FWD, $558,000) has consistently averaged between 70 and 75. He is never going to be a massive scorer. In fact, throughout his 73-game career he has only hit triple figures six times. However, you know what you are getting … consistency.

New stripes, right price?

Orazio Fantasia (DEF/FWD, $353,000) finally made his way to the Power after seven years of service at Essendon. During his time at the Bombers, his personal best average of 79 was hit in the 2018 season. He is currently priced at an average of 46 and sits as the fifth most selected Port player, with those coaches hoping he can get back to his very best.

Bargain basement

One of the front runners to debut in round one is Jackson Mead (MID, $170,000). There is a lot of pre-season hype already that surrounds the 2019 draftee who is rated highly by the club and their fans alike. He is burning up the track and could play early games.

Draft sleeper

A breakout season is potentially on the cards for Zak Butters (FWD, $595,000) as he enters his third year of AFL. After averaging 57 in his debut season and then 78 last year, many believe he has the ability to take his game to greater heights. He can hit high numbers and proved this last year with adjusted scores of 143 and 121. How can we not mention the great Robbie Gray (FWD, $583,000) here as well? He is always a favourite late pick-up on Draft Day and who knows, maybe he might even get pushed up the ground for more midfield time where he maximises his scores.

Custom stat star

If you haven't heard, in Draft this year you can customise your statistical categories and choose the value of points allocated to each. So why not add contested marks and give it more value than the four points it's currently worth. No one in the League took more contested marks than Charlie Dixon (FWD, $561,000) and in Draft he could be worth a late selection if you have made the necessary adjustments.

Buyer beware

Tyson Goldsack (DEF, $170,000) is currently the most selected Power player and features in 10 per cent of teams. However, it’s very unlikely he will even play. Selected in the rookie Draft, expect him to assist in the development of juniors in the SANFL.

