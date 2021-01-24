The AFL is pleased to announce AAMI as the official partner of the 2021 AAMI Community Series which will see all teams play one match across Wednesday, March 3 to Sunday March 7, 2021.

AFL Executive General Manager Clubs and Broadcast Travis Auld said while the initial arrangements for the AAMI Community Series saw teams scheduled to play two matches over three weeks, the League together with each club, has revised the model to safeguard the health and safety of the competition and the community by reducing travel prior to the home-and-away season.

"In addition to ensuring we continue to prioritise the health of our players, staff, and the wider community, this arrangement provides clubs with the ability to determine individual requirements, allowing clubs and players to best prepare for the season ahead," Michael Rogers. Auld said.

"The AAMI Community Series plays an important role for both AFL clubs and supporters and we are proud to have AAMI as the naming-rights partner for this upcoming Series."

AAMI CEO Insurance Products and Portfolio Lisa Harrison said AAMI is proud to be backing the AFL and AFLW through its latest partnership.

"AAMI is delighted to be supporting the AFL Community Series which will be the first time fans are able to see their men's teams in full match conditions this year," Ms. Harrison said.

"AAMI's partnership of the Community Series will not only extend our support right through the year from pre-season through to the finals, but also enable fans to access AFL games and see their footy heroes in action. We know many Australians have had a tough time in the past year, so it's wonderful to be able to support the excitement of AFL across the country."

The structure of the pre-season will see each team participate in the following:

One Pre-Season Practice Match Scheduled by the AFL, to be played against a team in the same State, to be held across the last week in February. Teams to decide on the format of each game including number of players, number of quarters, quarter length etc.

One 2021 AAMI Community Series Match AFL-sanctioned pre-season matches will be held from Wednesday, March 3 to Sunday, March 7 2021. Format and game length as per those in place for the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. The updated fixture and ticketing arrangements for the 2021 AAMI Community Series will be advised in due course with all clubs to have a minimum seven-day break between pre-season practice matches and the AAMI Community Series.



All 2021 AAMI Community Series matches will be broadcast live on FOX FOOTY, Kayo and through the Official AFL LIVE App, thanks to Telstra.