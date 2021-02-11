From the boxing ring to the footy field, Kick Like Tayla is an exclusive all access documentary giving a gripping account of the emotional, physical and mental challenges that AFLW player Tayla Harris faces every day. This documentary celebrates one of Australia's most recognisable athletes as she strives for sporting greatness.

Kick Like Tayla will launch exclusively on Prime Video in 2021 in Australia and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Amazon Prime Video today announced it has commenced production with the Australian Football League (AFL) and Screentime, to produce a brand-new Australian Amazon Original documentary that offers unprecedented access to football and boxing star, Tayla Harris. Kick Like Tayla is the second series to be produced by Amazon Prime Video and the AFL, following the upcoming docu-series Making Their Mark, and will launch exclusively in over 240 countries and territories in 2021.

Kick Like Tayla will give Prime members globally an exclusive insight into an incredible athlete, who balances a successful boxing career alongside playing in the NAB AFL Women's Competition for the Carlton Football Club. The series will explore what makes Tayla tick, her love of all sports including boxing and football, the impacts of social media, cyber-bullying, and sexism. Kick Like Tayla is the celebration of a once-in-a-generation talent on the rise, and will follow Tayla during the 2021 season, on field and behind the scenes, and include interviews with prominent figures both inside and outside the AFLW, as well as national and international fans.

Tayla Harris ahead of a boxing match in November 2018. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"I'm thrilled to be a part of this new Amazon Prime Video documentary where I can show what is a usually very private side to myself. You will see what makes me tick, how I go about game day, cutting weight for fights and plenty more," says Tayla Harris.

"We are pleased to be adding another Australian Amazon Original sports documentary to our growing lineup for Prime members in Australia and around the world," said Tyler Bern, Head of Content, Prime Video Australia. "Sport is so intrinsic to the Australian way of life, and Tayla Harris is one of the world's most exciting and inspirational athletes of our generation. Tayla's grit and unflinching determination make her an inspiration to many, and the documentary will provide a unique perspective on what drives her success."

"Amazon Prime Video has already established itself as the home of unparalleled access to some of the world's sporting greats, including recent productions The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team, the All or Nothing franchise, and the upcoming AFL produced docu-series, Making Their Mark. Prime Video has the unique ability to tell local stories to a global audience, and we look forward to sharing Tayla's story with our members."

Carlton's Tayla Harris marks against the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2021. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

"Kick Like Tayla is a world-class documentary focused on one of the most-exciting athletes in sport today. Every time the ball goes in her direction you sit up to see what happens next," adds Andrew Garrick, Executive Producer and Director of Kick Like Tayla for Screentime. "This new documentary will enable audiences to connect with Tayla, who is not only a sporting legend with a long career ahead of her, but who is also an unapologetic pioneer and a fierce fighter for women's rights. We are delighted to be working alongside Amazon Prime Video and the AFL to share this story of strength in the face of adversity, and delve into the world and mind of this immense talent."

"We are thrilled to be extending our partnership with Amazon Prime Video and Screentime, which is centred around sharing the unique stories from within the AFL community told by our incredible talent. Kick Like Tayla provides both footy fans and supporters of women in sport with the ability to get up close and personal with one of the most recognisable women in our game," said AFL General Manager of Digital, Sarah Wyse.

Tayla Harris launches into the now-famous kick at goal against the Western Bulldogs. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

Kick Like Tayla is currently in production with the Australian Football League and Screentime, and will be directed by Andrew Garrick.

Kick Like Tayla will add to the growing lineup of Australian Amazon Original series, including the highly successful docu-series with Cricket Australia released in March 2020, The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team, a series of 10 stand-up comedy specials by some of Australia's best comedians, LOL: Last One Laughing AU with Rebel Wilson, the upcoming AFL docu-series Making Their Mark and Back to the Rafters. Amazon Prime Video will also exclusively stream worldwide all Swimming Australia championship events, including the 2021 Australian Swimming Trials in the lead up to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, for the next two years at no additional cost to Prime members.

The documentary will join thousands of TV shows and movies in the Prime Video catalogue, including award-winning and critically acclaimed Amazon Originals such as Upload, The Wilds, The Grand Tour, Good Omens, All or Nothing: Manchester City, Fleabag, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which are available at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members.

Instant access: Watch where you want, when you want with the Prime Video app available on smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, select game consoles, Fetch TV or online at PrimeVideo.com. In the Prime Video app, users can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost.

