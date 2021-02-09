Eddie McGuire tells the media he is standing down as Collingwood president, effective immediately. Picture: Collingwood FC

COLLINGWOOD president Eddie McGuire has confirmed he has quit the club.

The media personality had been set to leave the Magpies at the end of the 2021 season.

'DELUSIONAL' Lumumba slams Collingwood reaction to leaked report

However, his response to the findings of a leaked report that found systemic racism at Collingwood, and the backlash that followed, forced him to bring forward the end of his 22-year tenure.

He had described the report, which was leaked eight days ago, as a 'proud day' for the club, before conceding he "got it wrong" later in the week at the club's annual general meeting.

McGuire on Tuesday announced his resignation at Collingwood's headquarters with the entire Magpies playing group in the room.

"I try my best and I don't always get it right, but I don't stop trying," he told reporters.

"Effective immediately, I step down from the presidency of the Collingwood Football Club.

Eddie McGuire faces the media to reveal he is standing down as Collingwood president, effective immediately. Picture: AFL Media

"From the moment I became the president of the Collingwood Football Club on my 34th birthday back in 1998, my sole motivation was to heal, unite, inspire and drive a new social conscience, not just into this club, but sport and the community in general."

McGuire's decision comes on the same day an open letter signed by politicians and Indigenous leaders circulated and called for him to quit.

"I remind people that our recent review, inspired by Black Lives Matter, that part of a six-year journey of our reconciliation action plan was to look to what we need to do in the next 10 years," McGuire said.

"People have latched on to my opening line last week, and as a result, I have become a lightning rod for vitriol but have placed the club in a position where it is hard to move forward with our plans."

The Nine Network identity pointed to numerous initiatives during his presidency which he said showed the club was in a good position.

"I say we are not a racist club, far from it," McGuire said.

"I'm so proud of our club and the people every day of every week who benefit and who are inspired by the very purpose of Collingwood."

McGuire's 22 years in charge is the third longest tenure of any VFL/AFL club president behind Collingwood's Harry Curtis (27 years) and Geelong's Jack Jennings (26 years).

He leaves the club with critics, but has received notable public support from Victorian premier Daniel Andrews.

"I leave knowing one thing that is for certain: that in every endeavour my heart has been true," McGuire said.

"That my devotion to fairness as endured and grown. That never have I turned my back on anyone who has reached out for help."