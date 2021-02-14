Richmond coach Damien Hardwick addresses his players before the Grand Final. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

"IT IS our story to write. What story you want it to be is determined by the man in that jumper."

Damien Hardwick's Grand Final address to his Richmond players during their back-to-back flag triumph is a key feature of Amazon Prime Video's Making Their Mark documentary, to be released on March 12.

>> WATCH THE FULL TRAILER IN THE PLAYER BELOW

In the latest sneak peek for the series, which will provide unrivalled access at six AFL clubs across 2020, Hardwick asks his players to draw on their character during last year's decider with Geelong.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Incredible insider access: Making Their Mark doco sneak peek Making Their Mark is an Amazon Prime Video original. Watch the trailer NOW

The seven-part series also details the work required to play through the outbreak of COVID-19 and takes viewers inside the moment Greater Western Western Sydney captain Stephen Coniglio was dropped.

Plus, West Coast star Nic Naitanui's habits inside the quarantine hub, nasty surgery for Adelaide captain Rory Sloane, the toll that racial abuse takes on Carlton veteran Eddie Betts, and Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew navigating the rollercoaster of growth with his his young playing group.

Nic Naitanui in a scene from the 'Making Their Mark' documentary series. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

"Making Their Mark is a true celebratory snapshot of the 2020 AFL season," director Gil Marsden said.

"We were not only able to showcase the best of the best players at the top of their game, also the teams' resilience on their road to victory.

"We could never have predicted when filming began the severe impact that COVID-19 would have on Australia, the AFL or our production.

"A crisis like this year tested the strength and determination of every team in the League, whilst the teams continue to be delivering the best AFL for fans across the year.

"It is an incredible honour to be trusted by our clubs to witness firsthand their sacrifices and challenges this season, which culminates on screen with Richmond's epic Grand Final win."

Eddie Betts embraces his children after arriving back in the Queensland hub. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Making Their Mark, produced by JAM TV Australia, adds to Amazon's growing list of homegrown series that includes The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team.

The suite of series will also soon add Kick Like Tayla, which focuses on Carlton AFLW star Tayla Harris.