WEST Coast ruckman Nic Naitanui will miss Saturday's practice match against Fremantle with a minor hamstring strain.

The Eagles are hopeful the star big man will be available, however, for their AAMI Community Series clash in early March.

Naitanui pulled up sore from a training session last week and has been managed on the track this week after missing the Eagles' Friday night intraclub hitout.

Football manager Craig Vozzo said the club would build the reigning club champion's workloads in anticipation he would play in the final game before the round one clash against Gold Coast.

"Nic pulled up with a tight hamstring after a training session last week and given the time of year we are just managing him conservatively," Vozzo told the club's website.

"He has had a low-key start to the week on the track and we will build up his workload later this week and next with the intention of him playing some game minutes in our AAMI Community Series match."

Naitanui missed training on Tuesday after being closely monitored in a light session on Monday alongside star defender Jeremy McGovern and champion forward Josh Kennedy.

Kennedy, who walked and jogged laps on Monday, is likely to miss the Fremantle clash as he works back from a minor calf complaint.

Star midfielder Tim Kelly has returned to training after suffering a broken thumb and is marking and kicking with his injured thumb strapped.

A broken nose is not likely to rule Brad Sheppard out of Saturday's practice match, with the AFL All-Australian defender also hitting the track this week.