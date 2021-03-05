THE COACH with the best resume in AFL Fantasy gives back to the community in more ways than one.
Selby Lee-Steere cracked the code in 2017 to be crowned the AFL Fantasy Classic champion, taking home a Toyota Hilux. The Western Australian proved it wasn’t a fluke to finish with the equal most points the following season, adding another Toyota to his garage.
Since his initial success, Lee-Steere has sold a season guide featuring insights into his ‘blueprint’ that has seen him win three top-100 hats in the last three seasons he’s competed. Proceeds have gone to charity with more than $90,000 going to the Starlight Children’s Foundation over the last three years.
The Moreira’s Magic season guide has evolved each season and is a much-loved study companion for Fantasy coaches. This year’s fully interactive, mobile friendly web application has all the stats you need to pick a competition winning Fantasy team. These numbers, coupled with advice via articles and exclusive podcasts, is available from www.moreirasmagic.com.au for $30.
On this special episode of The Traders’ podcast, the coach of Moreira’s Magic joins Roy, Calvin and Warnie for a chat on the eve of the AAMI Community Series.
In this week’s episode …
1:30 - Where does the team name Moreira's Magic come from?
2:15 - Selby recounts his success of winning the AFL Fantasy Classic competition twice.
3:40 - After a year out of the game, he still managed to win a hat in 2020.
6:00 - What did Fantasy coaches learn from last year?
8:00 - Why the Guns 'n' Rookies strategy has been the most successful over the years.
10:30 - Thoughts on Ben McEvoy.
13:00 - Selby makes the case for starting with Zach Merrett.
15:15 - Braydon Preuss was a lock, but what should we do with our rucks now?
19:30 - You can chase value in the forward line, but the quality at the top end is very thin.
21:20 - What coaches should look out for in the AAMI Community Series.
23:00 - Selby shares his thoughts on Roy's pre-AAMI Fantasy Classic team.
25:45 - Is there a fear of missing out on the gun players if you don't start with him?
28:00 - Hear about the season guide.
