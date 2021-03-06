Saturday, March 6

Greater Western Sydney 2.5 (17) def. by Brisbane 7.13 (55)

GIANTS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLW Match Highlights: GWS v Brisbane The Giants and Lions clash in round six of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Adelaide v Gold Coast at Norwood Oval, 4.40pm ACDT

Aside from one (fairly big) hiccup against Fremantle, it's been smooth sailing for Adelaide so far this season. Coach Matthew Clarke would have been thrilled with their full-ground defence against St Kilda, and ability to then capitalise after turning the ball over, more often than not inside 50.

Life just got more difficult for the Suns, faced with a fifth straight road trip (Metricon Stadium is unavailable this weekend due to a caravan show) and talismanic forward Sarah Perkins ruled out for the season with a knee injury. However, they did record a season-high 13 scoring shots against West Coast last week.

Tip: Unfortunately for the winless Suns, this looms as another tough challenge with the Crows intent on keeping hold of their top-six spot. Adelaide by 29 points.

WATCH IT LIVE Crows v Suns

Watch it LIVE: Crows v Suns. Picture: AFL Media

Melbourne v St Kilda at Casey Fields, 7.10pm AEDT

After scoring a cumulative 25.10 over its first three games, Melbourne's inaccuracy woes have returned with a bang (or whimper), kicking 3.20 across the past two weeks. They've been getting plenty of opportunities, but whether they're from viable scoring positions is another question.

It's been a tough and inconsistent second season from St Kilda, which is understandable from an expansion side. The Saints were stagnant and well corralled by a disciplined Adelaide full-ground press, and will be hoping to rediscover their run this week.

Tip: Melbourne has to win this game to remain in touch with the top six - and it have the firepower to do it. Dees by 13 points.

WATCH IT LIVE Demons v Saints

Watch it LIVE: Demons v Saints. Picture: AFL Media

Sunday, March 7

Carlton v Geelong at Ikon Park, 12.40pm AEDT

A game against a team with a percentage of 27.5 was conveniently just what the doctor ordered for the flaky Blues, who will be boosted by the return of AFLW best and fairest Maddy Prespakis from suspension. Carlton has percentage woes of its own, sitting one game and 59 per cent out of the top six.

A nightmare scenario for Geelong would be to have its best two midfielders, Nina Morrison and Liv Purcell, sidelined with ACLs, and that's exactly what's happened. The Cats rank last for goals, third-last for disposals and fourth-last for tackling.

Tip: The tide has to turn eventually for Geelong, but it won't be this week. Carlton by 34 points.

WATCH IT LIVE Blues v Cats

Watch it LIVE: Blues v Cats. Picture: AFL Media

Collingwood v Western Bulldogs at Victoria Park, 2.40pm AEDT

Five wins on the trot, already a club record, and a sixth tantalisingly looming on the horizon. The Pies will go two games clear on top if they get the four points on Sunday. Collingwood ranks first for average disposals, second for handballs, but tellingly, eighth for kicks.

The Dogs are also on the march this season, recording four straight victories. The last time the AFLW side achieved this was at the tail end of 2018 and start of 2019. One area of concern would be the spread of goalkickers, particularly against a strong Magpie defence, with just five players kicking majors this year.

Tip: This could be where the Bulldog bandwagon shudders to a halt. The Magpies have a year or two on the Dogs' rebuild and are slightly deeper all around the field. Pies by 15 points.

WATCH IT LIVE Magpies v Bulldogs

Watch it LIVE: Magpies v Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Media

West Coast v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 1.40pm AWST

West Coast will be hoping to continue its winning momentum into this week, but it could be a tough ask in the return fixture against Fremantle. Just over a third of the list are on this week's injury list, with seven players facing fitness tests in order to play.

We may well look back to the round five result as "the loss Fremantle had to have", should the Dockers rebound in style and storm their way to a flag. They just shaded the Lions in the midfield, but goalkicking accuracy (1.8) was a big issue last week.

Tip: If there was a week not to get Fremantle, it was after losing its first game since the 2019 preliminary final. The first part of the RAC Derby could be a very one-sided affair. Dockers by 35 points.

WATCH IT LIVE Eagles v Dockers

Watch it LIVE: Eagles v Dockers. Picture: AFL Media

Friday, March 5

Richmond 5.2 (32) def. by North Melbourne 10.7 (67)

TIGERS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLW Match Highlights: Richmond v North Melbourne The Tigers and Kangaroos clash in round six of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Did you head to the footy over the weekend? Tell us your thoughts! Take the survey now