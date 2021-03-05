Collingwood and Richmond will face off in a Friday night cracker at Marvel Stadium for the 2021 AAMI Community Series

COLLINGWOOD and Richmond will face off tonight in an AAMI Community Series cracker at Marvel Stadium from 7.25pm AEDT.

The last time these teams met was in round two, 2020, when footy returned after COVID had forced the season into shutdown. That game ended in a dramatic, low-scoring draw at an empty MCG.

This AAMI battle will mark the return of high-flying defender Jeremy Howe who has recovered from a serious knee injury.

Howe, who hasn't played an AFL games since June last year, will appear in his second consecutive practice match start in a Magpies outfit that has two new faces pressing for a round one debut.

First-round pick Oliver Henry keeps his place in the side that narrowly lost to Geelong in a behind-closed-doors practice match last week, while running defender Trent Bianco is also in the 26-man squad.

Richmond will be without key forward Tom Lynch, who is nursing a sore toe, and experienced midfielder Dion Prestia (hamstring).

The Tigers have selected ruckman Callum Coleman-Jones, who is suspended for the first four games of the upcoming season due to a COVID-19 breach last year, while two uncapped players in Riley Collier-Dawkins and Will Martyn will also play.

Meanwhile, Richmond train-on player Derek Eggmolesse-Smith has also been selected in the 26-man squad as he battles to earn one of the final places on the club's list ahead of the Pre-season Supplemental Selection Period deadline on March 9.