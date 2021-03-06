Docker Adam Cerra will miss, while Giant Kieren Briggs and Crow Riley Thilthorpe will play. Picture: AFL Media

WEST Coast will welcome back gun ruckman Nic Naitanui, however respective All-Australians Luke Ryan and Tim Kelly will be sidelined for Sunday's AAMI Community Series Derby at Optus Stadium.

Ryan failed to recover from a heavy knock in last week's practice match, while Kelly will miss his second consecutive hitout of the pre-season with a broken thumb.

The Dockers will also be without Adam Cerra (calf), NAB AFL Rising Star winner Caleb Serong and Griffin Logue, but experienced defender Alex Pearce will suit up alongside draftees Heath Chapman and Josh Treacy.

Naitanui returns from a hamstring injury for the Eagles who will also miss Josh Kennedy as he continues to nurse a calf complaint.

Star Adelaide midfielder Matt Crouch will play his first match of the pre-season against Port Adelaide at Flinders University Stadium having overcome recent groin soreness.

The Crows will also unveil prized No.2 draft pick Riley Thilthorpe after he starred in the reserves last week, alongside fresh faces James Rowe, Mitch Hinge, Sam Berry and list hopeful Nick Murray.

However, midfield signing Jackson Hately has been reduced to the emergency list that includes Fischer McAsey and Elliott Himmelberg, while Jake Kelly is out with a hamstring injury.

The Power will enter with a jam-packed line-up that includes Robbie Gray for the first time this pre-season after a recent head knock but Todd Marshall (cheek) and veteran Hamish Hartlett (hamstring soreness) will be sidelined.

Connor Rozee has been picked despite a recent foot issue alongside captain Tom Jonas who was managed last week.

At Greater Western Sydney, uncapped ruckman Kieren Briggs will lead the ruck against Sydney at Giants Stadium with Matthew Flynn a test for round one with an ankle sprain and Shane Mumford an emergency.

Former skipper Phil Davis will play in the reserves after overcoming knee surgery.

The Swans will again turn to first-year youngsters Logan McDonald, Braeden Campbell and Errol Gulden for the trip across town, however 2019 first-round pick Dylan Stephens is among the emergencies.

Star defender Jake Lloyd will also miss the clash with a sprained knee.

Sunday, March 7

Greater Western Sydney v Sydney at Giants Stadium, 1.10pm AEDT

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

B: N.Haynes 19 L.Keeffe 25 C.Idun 39

HB: I.Cumming 13 S.Taylor 15 H.Perryman 36

C: J.Kelly 22 T.Taranto 14 C.Ward 8

HF: T.Bruhn 5 H.Himmelberg 27 M.de Boer 24

F: T.Greene 4 J.Riccardi 26 D.Lloyd 38

Foll: K.Briggs 32 J.Hopper 2 S.Coniglio - C 3

I/C: L.Ash 7 J.Buckley 44 T.Green 12 S.Reid 50 N.Shipley 34 M.Buntine 21 X.O'Halloran 33 J.Finlayson 31

Emerg: S.Mumford 41 Z.Sproule 28 B.Hill 37 C.Stone 18

SYDNEY

B: M.Ling 19 L.Melican 43 D.Rampe 24

HB: J.Dawson 34 T.McCartin 30 C.Mills 14

C: B.Campbell 16 J.Kennedy - C 12 N.Blakey 22

HF: J.Bell 32 L.McDonald 6 G.Hewett 29

F: W.Hayward 9 I.Heeney 5 S.Reid 20

Foll: C.Sinclair 18 L.Parker 26 T.Papley 11

I/C: O.Florent 13 J.Rowbottom 8 C.Warner 1 E.Gulden 21 H.Cunningham 7 S.Wicks 45 T.Hickey 31 R.Clarke 4

Emerg: H.McLean 41 D.Stephens 3 B.Ronke 25 J.McInerney 27

Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Flinders University Stadium, 3.40pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

B: L.Brown 16 N.Murray 18 A.McPherson 36

HB: B.Smith 33 J.Butts 41 M.Hinge 20

C: C.Jones 1 M.Crouch 5 L.Sholl 38

HF: N.McHenry 25 T.Walker 13 B.Keays 2

F: J.Rowe 31 B.Frampton 22 D.Fogarty 32

Foll: R.O'Brien 43 R.Laird 29 R.Sloane - C 9

I/C: W.Hamill 17 P.Seedsman 11 H.Schoenberg 26 S.McAdam 23 R.Thilthorpe 7 S.Berry 21 T.Lynch 27 L.Murphy 4

Emerg: K.Strachan 45 E.Himmelberg 34 F.McAsey 3 J.Hately 6

PORT ADELAIDE

B: R.Burton 3 T.Clurey 17 D.Houston 5

HB: R.Bonner 26 T.Jonas - C 1 D.Byrne-Jones 33

C: X.Duursma 7 O.Wines 16 K.Amon 15

HF: O.Fantasia 13 M.Georgiades 19 C.Rozee 20

F: Z.Butters 18 C.Dixon 22 R.Gray 9

Foll: S.Lycett 29 W.Drew 28 T.Boak 10

I/C: P.Ladhams 38 J.Mead 44 S.Motlop 6 M.Bergman 14 A.Aliir 21 K.Farrell 24 L.Jones 34 T.Rockliff 11

Emerg: J.Lienert 40 S.Mayes 32 J.Garner 27 B.Woodcock 36

West Coast v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 4.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

B: T.Cole 28 T.Barrass 37 B.Sheppard 5

HB: S.Hurn 25 J.McGovern 20 A.Witherden 23

C: L.Duggan 14 J.Redden 8 A.Gaff 3

HF: Z.Langdon 7 O.Allen 12 J.Cripps 15

F: J.Petruccelle 21 J.Darling 27 L.Ryan 1

Foll: N.Naitanui 9 D.Sheed 4 L.Shuey - C 13

I/C: J.Jones 31 N.Vardy 19 I.Winder 22 X.O'Neill 24 Z.Trew 26 J.Nelson 30 J.Rotham 35 H.Edwards 42

Emerg: J.Brander 10 L.Foley 29 B.Ainsworth 33 B.Ah Chee 41

FREMANTLE

B: A.Pearce 25 B.Cox 36 R.Conca 6

HB: E.Hughes 15 J.Hamling 21 T.Watson 38

C: J.Aish 11 N.Fyfe - C 7 M.Frederick 43

HF: M.Crowden 12 M.Taberner 20 L.Schultz 28

F: B.Banfield 41 R.Lobb 37 M.Walters 10

Foll: L.Meek 22 A.Brayshaw 8 D.Mundy 16

I/C: H.Young 26 B.Acres 9 C.Blakely 19 D.Tucker 18 T.Colyer 33 H.Chapman 27 L.Henry 23 J.Treacy 35

Emerg: S.Switkowski 39 J.Western 34 N.Wilson 14 T.Duman 44