Jackson Archer, Tom Silvagni and Jye Lockett are all in the draft mix this year.

THERE'S a Daicos, Burgoyne and Darcy, a Lockett and O'Loughlin, a Motlop and Archer, and two Wanganeens. Add a Serong, Whitnall and Cripps, and this year's NAB AFL Draft class is overflowing with famous bloodlines.

But that's just scratching the surface, with more than 50 players vying to be drafted this year entering with family links as either sons, step-sons, brothers, cousins and nephews of AFL players.

Let's start with the father-sons who are eligible to follow their fathers at their clubs. Daicos has been training with Collingwood over the past month and could be a top-three pick at the draft, locking in his passage to tread the path set by brother Josh and father Peter.

Port Adelaide has access to Jase Burgoyne (son of Peter), who could be a top-20 selection, as well as Tex Wanganeen (son of Gavin), who can also join Essendon. The Bombers also have priority access to big midfielder Josh Misiti (son of Joe), Alex Hird (son of James) and Nyawi Moore (son of Nathan Lovett-Murray).

Jase Burgoyne in action. Picture: Hannah Howard

North Melbourne might have a busy year on the father-son front. Jackson Archer, the son of club great and current director Glenn, has emerged as a draft chance this year. Archer, who will play for the Northern Knights in the NAB League, is – unsurprisingly – a medium defender with a hard edge.

The Roos will also have first call on Darby Scott, the son of 1996 premiership player Robert and brother of current Roo Bailey. Geelong, too, has access to Scott as a father-son. The son of former Roos forward Nathan Thompson, Bendigo Pioneers prospect Louis, only qualifies for Hawthorn as a father-son after Nathan played 119 games for the Hawks and 60 for North Melbourne.

Meanwhile Taj Woewodin, son of 2000 Brownlow medallist Shane, is based in Western Australia but can join the Demons under the father-son qualifications, while Geelong has priority call on Will Kilpatrick, son of former Cat Glenn.

The Western Bulldogs have been strong beneficiaries of the father-son rule in the past and could have more through the doors this year. Sam Darcy, son of former skipper Luke, trained with the club over the pre-season and is a tall and lean ruck prospect, while Billy Kolyniuk (son of Steve) and Ewan MacPherson (son of Stephen) will also be on the radar.

Sam Darcy competes with Jamarra Ugle-Hagan at Western Bulldogs training in January, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Carlton has a swag of father-son options. Dane Whitnall, the son of former goalkicker Lance, will play for the Calder Cannons as a tall defender, while the Blues will have a better look at Charlie McKay, son of Andrew, who was tracking well at the start of last season before the NAB League shutdown. Tom Silvagni (son of Steve), Thomas Gleeson (son of Adrian) and Mackenzie Hogg (son of Matthew) will all get their chance to impress as 19-year-olds, too.

Noah Bradshaw, a half-forward with great skills, will line-up for the Murray Bushrangers, with the Brisbane Lions to have access to the son of premiership player Daniel, while the Swans will be able to watch Jake Cresswell (son of Daryn) in action. Richmond can take Harrison Free, the son of former Tiger Tony, as well.

There are a number of prospects who have fathers who played at the top level but won't qualify under the father-son rule. Daniel Motlop's son Jesse won't qualify for North Melbourne nor Port Adelaide as he didn't reach 100 games with either club, although the highly rated talent may be eligible for Fremantle's Next Generation Academy.

Tom Brown (son of former Cat Paul) won't be able to automatically join Geelong, the same for Sam Breuer, the son of former Cat and Power player Shayne, who was Port's first ever goalkicker in the AFL.

The same applies for Kane Viska (son of former Crow Mark), Nash Reynolds (son of ex-Bulldog and Roo Keenan), Kendyll Blurton (son of former Eagle and Tiger Ashley) and Luca Anderson (son of former Saint and Hawk Dean, and brother of Gold Coast's Noah), whose fathers didn't reach 100 games at their respective clubs.

Some other exciting talents also have notable links. South Adelaide gun Jason Horne, who could be this year's No.1 pick, is the step-son of former Port Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne player Fabian Francis. Francis is a strong mentor to Horne, who made his senior SANFL debut last year.

Nasiah Wanganeen, who is Gavin's nephew and considered a potential top talent, is also the step-son of former Saints forward Terry Milera.

Nasiah Wanganeen tries to evade a tackle. Picture: Hannah Howard

Lachie Riley, the son of long-time assistant and former Melbourne caretaker coach Mark, is on the Sandringham Dragons' list, as is Will McCartney, the son of new Hawthorn football manager Rob. Jack Peris, who is tied to St Kilda's Next Generation Academy, is the son of former Olympian runner Nova.

Then there's the nephews. Jye Lockett, the nephew of all-time goalkicking leader Tony, is a forward with the North Ballarat Rebels and tied to Gold Coast's Academy, while exciting small forward Blayne O'Loughin is the nephew of ex-Sydney star Michael and in Adelaide's Next Generation Academy. Mitchell Harvey, whose uncle is two-time Brownlow medalist Robert, will play for the Dandenong Stingrays.

Think we're done? There are also plenty of brothers of AFL players hoping to enter the system. Jai Serong (pictured) is one to watch, with the younger (but taller) brother of last year's NAB AFL Rising Star Caleb showing excellent signs at Gippsland Power.

Myles McCluggage (brother of Hugh) and Sam Butler (brother of Dan) will play for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels, while in Western Australia Josh Cripps (brother of Carlton's Patrick) comes back as a 19-year-old after his knee reconstruction last year. Corey Warner (brother of Sydney's Chad), Logan Guelfi (brother of Essendon's Matt) and Luke Taylor (brother of Sam) are also in the WAFL colts system, and Noah McFadyen (brother of Brisbane's Connor) is eligible in Queensland this season.

Bomber Darcy Parish's youngest brother Indi will be pushing for a chance with the Geelong Falcons, Jett Smith (brother of Brisbane's Ely) is a big-bodied midfielder, while Jimmy Cahill (brother of Essendon's Ned) and Toby Murray (brother of former Pie and Swan Sam, and new Crow Nick) are also eligible.

Will Papley (brother of Swans star Tom) and Charlie Ham (brother of Bomber Brayden) will come back as 19-year-olds after missing out last season.

A category of hopefuls who have sisters playing in the AFLW competition also continues to emerge, including Zach Pritchard (whose sister is Western Bulldogs' Isabelle), Joel Trudgeon (brother of Carlton AFLW's Paige) and Charlie Molan (brother of Richmond AFLW's Sophie).

As for the cousins, Malachy Carruthers was last year drafted by Sydney and his cousin Ned will be hoping to follow the same path this season, while potential top-20 pick Lachie Rankin also comes in with a link to the industry as a cousin of leading player agent Paul Connors.