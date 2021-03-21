Sunday, March 21

Richmond 5.12 (42) def. West Coast 5.4 (34)

TIGERS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

04:19 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: Richmond v West Coast

The Tigers and Eagles clash in round eight of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Adelaide 12.6 (78) def. Western Bulldogs 3.4 (22)

CROWS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

04:07 Mins
AFL Match Highlights: Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

The Crows and Bulldogs clash in round eight of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Fremantle v Melbourne at Fremantle Oval, 3.10pm AWST

  • Fremantle should be riding high after its come-from-behind win over Carlton. Kiara Bowers is seemingly unstoppable in the midfield at the moment, rebounding from a quiet first quarter where she had just four disposals to finish with 28. She's now favourite for the AFLW best and fairest.
  • The equation is simple for Melbourne – its currently in the top six but is vulnerable to dropping out if the Dogs or Blues get on a roll. Pinching a win here would be ideal, but if the Dees are to lose, keeping it to a manageable margin will be key.
  • Tip: Fremantle rarely loses at Fremantle Oval, but Melbourne pulled one out of the box against Adelaide at Casey Fields last week. Saying that, the Dockers may have too many forward targets. Freo by 14 points.

WATCH IT LIVE Dockers v Demons

Watch it LIVE: Dockers v Demons from 3.10pm AWST. Picture: AFL Digital

Saturday, March 20

Geelong 1.3 (9) def. by Greater Western Sydney 2.4 (16)

CATS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

03:46 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: Geelong v GWS

The Cats and Giants clash in round eight of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Collingwood 8.11 (59) def. St Kilda 2.1 (13)

MAGPIES v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

04:05 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: Collingwood v St Kilda

The Magpies and Saints clash in round eight of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Brisbane 4.11 (35) def. North Melbourne 2.8 (20)

LIONS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

05:10 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: Brisbane v North Melbourne

The Lions and Kangaroos clash in Round 8 of the AFLW

Friday, March 19

Gold Coast 4.3 (27) def. by Carlton 13.9 (87)

SUNS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

04:47 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: Gold Coast v Carlton

The Suns and Blues clash in round eight of the NAB AFL Women's competition

