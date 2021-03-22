The AFL advises the Match Review of the Sunday matches of Round One of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season has been completed. Five charges were laid.

Charges Laid:

Jared Polec, North Melbourne, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Darcy Byrne-Jones, Port Adelaide, during the fourth quarter of the Round One match between North Melbourne and Port Adelaide, played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday March 21.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact and High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Nick Haynes, GWS GIANTS, has been charged with Wrestling Josh Battle, St Kilda, during the second quarter of the Round One match between GWS GIANTS and St Kilda, played at GIANTS Stadium on Sunday March 21.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Wrestling is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.



Josh Battle, St Kilda, has been charged with Wrestling Nick Haynes, GWS GIANTS, during the second quarter of the Round One match between GWS GIANTS and St Kilda, played at GIANTS Stadium on Sunday March 21.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Wrestling is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.

St Kilda's Josh Battle competes for the ball with GWS's Phil Davis and Nick Haynes in round one on March 21, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Hunter Clark, St Kilda, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Tanner Bruhn, GWS GIANTS, during the fourth quarter of the Round One match between GWS GIANTS and St Kilda, played at GIANTS Stadium on Sunday March 21.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Carless Conduct, Low Impact and High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Brandon Ellis, Gold Coast SUNS, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Oscar Allen, West Coast Eagles, during the third quarter of the Round One match between the West Coast Eagles and Gold Coast SUNS, played at Optus Stadium on Sunday March 21.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Carless Conduct, Low Impact and High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.