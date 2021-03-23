Patrick Dangerfield after the round one loss to Adelaide. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG superstar Patrick Dangerfield has been handed a three-match ban for rough conduct after an accidental head clash with Jake Kelly left the Adelaide defender with "significant concussion" and a broken nose.

Dangerfield, who was referred directly to the Tribunal on Tuesday night, pleaded guilty to careless conduct and high contact after choosing to bump Kelly in Saturday's clash at Adelaide Oval and causing a head clash between the former teammates.

The Brownlow medallist challenged the Match Review Officer's severe impact grading, however, failing to have that grading overturned and receiving a three-match ban that will sideline him until round five.

A grading of high impact would likely have seen the ban reduced to two weeks in a best-case scenario for the 30-year-old.

Dangerfield did not give evidence on Tuesday night as he was not challenging the careless conduct charge, with his lawyer stating at the outset that he understood he was liable for any damage done in a head clash under AFL rules.

An Adelaide medical report provided the crucial evidence, stating Kelly had suffered a "significant loss of consciousness" as a result of the head clash and required ongoing treatment under the AFL's concussion protocols.

Dangerfield will miss matches against Brisbane, Hawthorn and Melbourne.

