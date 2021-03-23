Geelong players after the shock loss to Adelaide in round one. Picture: Getty Images

GRAND Final pair Zach Tuohy and Jack Henry are in the frame to replace Geelong superstar Patrick Dangerfield as he prepares to reduce his pending suspension on Tuesday night.

But gun midfielder Mitch Duncan is expected to be sidelined for at least another week with his calf complaint.

Dangerfield will front the AFL Tribunal from 5pm AEDT after being charged with rough conduct on former Crows teammate and ex-housemate Jake Kelly who was left concussed in Saturday's clash at Adelaide Oval.

While Dangerfield stares down a potential three-match ban, as per the Match Review guidelines, the Cats will be forced into at least one change to face Brisbane on Friday night.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Is Paddy in MRO Danger after this bump? Patrick Dangerfield clashes heads with Jake Kelly who's sent off the field

"We don't have a like-for-like, no one does," coach Chris Scott said on Tuesday prior to the hearing.

"We'll get some players back that were held back a little bit last week. We expect Zach Tuohy will be ready now, Jack Henry will be ready, there's a few other options we're weighing up there."

THE SUSPENSION LADDER Whose bad boys keep getting banned

Tuohy, who had an interrupted preparation with a back complaint in February, impressed in a VFL hitout alongside Henry last weekend.

Midfielder Sam Menegola, described by Scott as a "50-50" chance to face the Lions, will face a fitness test after he was subbed out against the Crows with a shoulder injury.

MEDICAL ROOM The full AFL injury list

"He's sore, there's no doubt about that. But as we often see with these situations, a player can be very sore and unable to complete the game, but come up quickly enough to play the next week," Scott said.

"According to our medical staff on the day it was clear cut that he shouldn't continue, but not so clear cut that he wouldn't be available the next week."

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard What Joe did to make Dons fans 'filthy', is the next Pendles here? Matthew Lloyd and Damian Barrett discuss a brilliant opening round on Access All Areas

Duncan will be missing along with headline recruit Jeremy Cameron (hamstring), the pair both suffering recurring soft tissue injuries during pre-season.

Scott said he would continue to teach his players to tackle rather than bump where possible to avoid situations where Kelly was knocked out.

"So, if we look at what he could have done, we would like to coach our players certainly to tackle as opposed to bump where possible," Scott said.

"The risk there when a player has the ball and disposes of it before you make contact is you might give away a free kick, you possibly could give away a 50 (metre penalty) as well but that is a much better situation for our game and us as a footy club than having players concussed in the way Jake Kelly was.

"I don't think anyone wants to see that in the game and while we have a dog in the fight and would clearly like to see our player not penalised, I think the bigger issues there is that we have a responsibility to try to fix these things if we possibly can, even if they are really difficult like we saw on the weekend."