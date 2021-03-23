GEELONG has already missed the most matches through suspension in the last decade.
And superstar midfielder Patrick Dangerfield's trip to the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night looks only set to extend that margin on the rest of the competition.
Since the start of 2010, the Cats have lost a combined total of 59 games through suspension ahead of Richmond (57), Hawthorn (56) and West Coast (53).
>> SEE THE BANNED 'LADDER' BELOW
It means the top four teams on the list have accounted for eight of the last 11 premierships.
Remarkably, the 2012 premiers Sydney have missed just 18 matches through suspension in the same window.
Dangerfield has been sent directly to the Tribunal for his bump on Adelaide's Jake Kelly graded by the Match Review Officer as careless conduct, high contact and severe impact.
The current Match Review guidelines suggest a minimum ban of three weeks for such an incident (watch in the player below), something the Cats will be looking to downgrade on Tuesday night.
Dangerfield insisted on Monday players had a "due diligence to protect yourself" given the speed of the contest.
The hearing will proceed from 5pm AEDT.
MOST MATCHES MISSED THROUGH SUSPENSION SINCE 2010
59 Geelong*
57 Richmond
56 Hawthorn
53 West Coast
52 St Kilda
51 Essendon
50 Melbourne
46 Fremantle
43 North Melbourne
40 Brisbane, Port Adelaide
36 Carlton
35 Gold Coast
29 Greater Western Sydney
28 Collingwood
26 Western Bulldogs
22 Adelaide
18 Sydney
*Pending Patrick Dangerfield's Tribunal hearing on Tuesday night.