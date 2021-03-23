Andrew Gaff surrounded by reporters after a Tribunal hearing at AFL House on August 7, 2018. Picture: Michael Willson

GEELONG has already missed the most matches through suspension in the last decade.

And superstar midfielder Patrick Dangerfield's trip to the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night looks only set to extend that margin on the rest of the competition.

Since the start of 2010, the Cats have lost a combined total of 59 games through suspension ahead of Richmond (57), Hawthorn (56) and West Coast (53).

>> SEE THE BANNED 'LADDER' BELOW

It means the top four teams on the list have accounted for eight of the last 11 premierships.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Tribunal preview: How long will Danger miss? AFL.com.au's Tribunal expert Riley Beveridge joins Nat Edwards to preview Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield's upcoming appearance at the Tribunal on Tuesday night

Remarkably, the 2012 premiers Sydney have missed just 18 matches through suspension in the same window.

Dangerfield has been sent directly to the Tribunal for his bump on Adelaide's Jake Kelly graded by the Match Review Officer as careless conduct, high contact and severe impact.

The current Match Review guidelines suggest a minimum ban of three weeks for such an incident (watch in the player below), something the Cats will be looking to downgrade on Tuesday night.

Dangerfield insisted on Monday players had a "due diligence to protect yourself" given the speed of the contest.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Is Paddy in MRO Danger after this bump? Patrick Dangerfield clashes heads with Jake Kelly who's sent off the field

The hearing will proceed from 5pm AEDT.

MOST MATCHES MISSED THROUGH SUSPENSION SINCE 2010

59 Geelong*

57 Richmond

56 Hawthorn

53 West Coast

52 St Kilda

51 Essendon

50 Melbourne

46 Fremantle

43 North Melbourne

40 Brisbane, Port Adelaide

36 Carlton

35 Gold Coast

29 Greater Western Sydney

28 Collingwood

26 Western Bulldogs

22 Adelaide

18 Sydney

*Pending Patrick Dangerfield's Tribunal hearing on Tuesday night.