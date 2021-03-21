The AFL advises the Match Review of the Saturday matches of Round One of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season has been completed. Four charges were laid.



Charges Laid:

Patrick Dangerfield, Geelong Cats, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Jake Kelly, Adelaide Crows, during the second quarter of the Round One match between the Adelaide Crows and Geelong Cats, played at Adelaide Oval on Saturday March 20.



In summary, he has been referred directly to the Tribunal and cannot accept an early plea.



Is Paddy in MRO Danger after this bump? Patrick Dangerfield clashes heads with Jake Kelly who's sent off the field

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Severe Impact and High Contact. The incident was classified as a direct referral to the Tribunal and the player cannot accept an early plea.

Mason Redman, Essendon, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Blake Hardwick, Hawthorn, during the second quarter of the Round One match between Essendon and Hawthorn, played at Marvel Stadium on Saturday March 20.



In summary he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact and High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Nik Cox, Essendon, has been charged with Striking Oliver Hanrahan, Hawthorn, during the second quarter of the Round One match between Essendon and Hawthorn, played at Marvel Stadium on Saturday March 20.



In summary he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Is Nik Cox in trouble for this bump? Nik Cox may come under MRO scrutiny after getting reported for this bump on Oliver Hanrahan

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact and High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Joe Daniher, Brisbane Lions, has been charged with Striking Dane Rampe, Sydney Swans, during the first quarter of the Round One match between the Brisbane Lions and Sydney Swans, played at the Gabba on Saturday March 20.



In summary he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Is Daniher in trouble for this elbow? Joe Daniher was put on report for this elbow on Dane Rampe

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact and High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.